Kaukauna Ghosts shut out New London

KAUKAUNA – The Kaukauna girls’ soccer team rolled to a 4-0 nonconference victory over New London on Monday night.

Elyse Lemke scored two goals for Kaukauna, which led 4-0 at halftime.

Sierra Powell and Claire Engmann also scored for the Ghosts.

Emily Berkers made five saves in goal for Kaukauna.

New London… …0 0 — 0 Kaukauna… …4 0 — 4

Goals: Elyse Lemke; Sierra Powell; Claire Engmann (Coletta Fuller); Elyse Lemke. Shots: NL 5, K 38. Saves: Emily Berkers K 5.

Pulaski 2, Menasha 0

At Pulaski, Maddie Jubert and Maggie Hernandez scored goals to lead the Red Raiders to the nonconference win over the Bluejays.

Gabi Munoz made 16 saves in goal for Menasha.

Menasha… …0 0 — 0 Pulaski… …1 1 — 2

Goals: Maddie Jubert (Anna Hernandez) 37:00; Maggie Hernandez 89:00. Shots: M 12, P 18. Saves: Gabi Munoz M 16, Maddie Wasilew P 11.

Bay Port 2, Xavier 1

At Suamico, Peyton Piontek scored both goals for Bay Port, which improved to 2-0 overall with the nonconference victory.

Greta Urban and Erin Ross had assists for the Pirates.