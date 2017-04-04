Kaukauna Ghosts shut out New London

KAUKAUNA – The Kaukauna girls’ soccer team rolled to a 4-0 nonconference victory over New London on Monday night.
Elyse Lemke scored two goals for Kaukauna, which led 4-0 at halftime.
Sierra Powell and Claire Engmann also scored for the Ghosts.
Emily Berkers made five saves in goal for Kaukauna.
|
New London…
|
…0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Kaukauna…
|
…4
|
0
|
—
|
4
Goals: Elyse Lemke; Sierra Powell; Claire Engmann (Coletta Fuller); Elyse Lemke. Shots: NL 5, K 38. Saves: Emily Berkers K 5.
Pulaski 2, Menasha 0
At Pulaski, Maddie Jubert and Maggie Hernandez scored goals to lead the Red Raiders to the nonconference win over the Bluejays.
Gabi Munoz made 16 saves in goal for Menasha.
|
Menasha…
|
…0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Pulaski…
|
…1
|
1
|
—
|
2
Goals: Maddie Jubert (Anna Hernandez) 37:00; Maggie Hernandez 89:00. Shots: M 12, P 18. Saves: Gabi Munoz M 16, Maddie Wasilew P 11.
Bay Port 2, Xavier 1
At Suamico, Peyton Piontek scored both goals for Bay Port, which improved to 2-0 overall with the nonconference victory.
Greta Urban and Erin Ross had assists for the Pirates.