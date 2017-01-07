Kaukauna Ghosts stop Appleton East

APPLETON – After losing to Kimberly in a thriller on Tuesday, the Kaukauna boys’ basketball team got back to putting check marks in the win column Friday.

Jordan McCabe scored 24 points to lead the Ghosts to a 64-54 win over Appleton East in a Fox Valley Association contest.

Appleton East didn’t make it easy for the Ghosts, with the Patriots leading 41-40 with nine minutes left. Keaton Ferris then hit a 3-pointer to put Kaukauna ahead to stay.

“They played a much better last five minutes than we did,” Appleton East coach John Mielke said. “They were more solid.”

Eric Carl and Bailey McDaniel added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Ghosts.

Matt Polfuss led Appleton East with 15 points. Jason Gurholt and Kaden Clark both added 10.

Kaukauna … …32 32 — 64 Appleton East … …26 28 — 54

Kaukauna: Carl 14, McCabe 24, McDaniel 13, Vosters 3, Ferris 3, Kurey 4, Eiting 3. Totals 23 11-16 64. Three-pointers: Karl 4, McCabe, McDaniel, Ferris. Fouls: 16.

Appleton East: Nowak 6, Polfuss 15, Kotarek 4, Flores 1, Gurholt 10, Clark 10, Derfus 8. Totals 21 6-9 54. Three-pointers: Polfuss 2, Gurholt 2, Clark 2. Fouls: 16.

Kimberly 59, Oshkosh West 50

At Kimberly, the Papermakers outscored the Wildcats 35-21 after being down by five points at halftime to remain undefeated.

Alec Rosner led Kimberly (8-0, 5-0) with 15 points, including two 3-pointers.

Danny Vanden Boom added 14 points for the Papermakers, while Will Chevalier had 13.

Derek Kroll paced Oshkosh West with 16 points, while Ben Kohl added five 3-pointers.

Oshkosh West … …29 21 — 50 Kimberly … …24 35 — 59

Oshkosh West: Kohl 15, Lancaste 6, Ambroso 9, Abraham 4, Kroll 16. Totals 19 3-4 50. Three-pointers: Kohl 5, Lancaste 2, Ambroso, Kroll. Fouls: 14.

Kimberly: Chevalier 13, Rosner 15, T. Johnson 3, Vanden Boom 14, D. Johnson 4, De Valk 2, Nienhaus-Borchert 8. Totals 19 16-19 59. Three-pointers: Chevalier, Rosner 2, T. Johnson, D. Johnson. Fouls: 7.

Hortonville 78, Appleton North 57

At Appleton, Charlie Schabo and Ryan Krueger combined for 23 points in the first half to lead the Polar Bears to a 40-23 halftime lead in their win over the Lightning.

Krueger finished with a game-high 20 points, while Schabo had 17 points and Jay Welson added 14.

Appleton North was led by Luke Van Handel and Jacob Hiltunen, who had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Hortonville … …40 38 — 78 Appleton North … …23 34 — 57

Hortonville: Cross 6, Chronis 2, Krueger 20, Griesbach 5, Bonikowske 2, Welson 14, Guyette 2, Schabo 17, Vallafskey 5, McCadlo 5. Totals 27 16-24 78. Three-pointers: Krueger 4, Griesbach, Schabo 3. Fouls: 18.

Appleton North: Mowbray 1, Hiltunen 10, Hammen 6, Koleske 4, Gasick 4, Zeratsky 4, Krause 2, Van Ekeren 7, Crowley 3, Saunders 4, Van Handel 12. Totals 20 12-19 57. Three-pointers: Hiltunen 2, Hammen 2, Crowley. Fouls: 23.

Fond du Lac 75, Appleton West 56

At Appleton West, the Cardinals dropped in 13 3-point baskets, with 11 of them in the first half, in beating the Terrors.

Caleb Goldstein, who had seven 3-point baskets, finished with 24 points for the Cardinals. Luke Loewe also scored 24.

Appleton West was led by Will Mahoney with 20 points. Jack Mahoney and Blake Pahlow had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Fond du Lac … …41 34 — 75 Appleton West … …22 34 — 56

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 24, Jorgenson 8, Cole 6, Fredrickson 6, Head 1, Loewe 24, Spletter 1, Krzanowski 5. Totals 24 14-22 75. Three-pointers: Goldstein 7, Jorgenson 2, Cole 2, Loewe 2. Fouls: 16.

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 12, Singh 5, Goffard 2, W. Mahoney 20, Pahlow 11, Reader 4, Pitz 2. Totals 20 11-19 56. Three-pointers: Pahlow, W. Mahoney 2, Singh, J. Mahoney. Fouls: 13.

Oshkosh North 76, Neenah 49

At Oshkosh, five players scored at least nine points to power top-ranked Oshkosh North to the victory.

Tyrese Haliburton led North with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Shane Wissink chipped in 14 points. Matt Hickey added 10 points for North, which shot 60 percent from the field in the win.

Joe Jung led Neenah with 13 points.

Neenah … …21 28 — 49 Oshkosh North … …36 40 — 76

Neenah: Mericle 4, Jung 13, Dehn 4, Pronschinske 6, Borchers 2, Pavletich 7, Morrow 2, Mascal 2, Bartman 8, Herberg 1. Totals 16 12-17 49. Three-pointers: Jung 2, Pronschinske 2, Pavletich. Fouls: 14.

Oshkosh North: Haliburton 17, Wissink 14, Hickey 10, Anderson 9, Flory 9, Ellestad 7, Washington 6, Leib 3, Deng 1. Totals 30 7-10 76. Three-pointers: Wissink 2, Washington 2, Haliburton, Anderson, Flory, Ellestad, Leib. Fouls: 18.

Bay Conference

West De Pere 55, Seymour 51

At De Pere, the Phantoms had four players score in double figures and squeezed out the win despite making just 9-of-21 free throws.

Tyler Schwartz scored 13 points for the Phantoms, including four 3-pointers. Kody Eisch and Taylor Rahn each had 11 points, while Jake Karchinski scored 10.

The Thunder was led by Trevor Cornell and Nik Yaeger, who both scored 13 points. Riley Murphy chipped in 12.

Seymour … …27 24 — 51 West De Pere … …23 32 — 55

Seymour: Murphy 12, Cornell 13, N. Yaeger 13, Blake 5, C. Yaeger 6, Krause 2. Totals 17 13-22 51. Three-pointers: Murphy 3, Blake. Fouls: 19.

West De Pere: Owens 2, Schwartz 13, Kempen 2, Eisch 11, Rahn 11, Karchinski 10, Norton 6. Totals 20 9-21 55. Three-pointers: Schwartz 4, Rahn 2. Fouls: 17.

CWC-8

Amherst 70, Weyauwega-Fremont 39

At Amherst, Jacob Hablewitz scored 19 points to lead Weyauwega-Fremont, which trailed 30-16 at halftime.

Weyauwega-Fremont … …16 23 — 39 Amherst … …30 40 — 70

Weyauwega-Fremont: Magdanz 4, Baehman 8, Knecht 1, Hablewitz 19, Bosquez 7. Totals 16 2-6 39. Three-pointers: Baehman 2, Hablewitz 3. Fouls: 15.

Amherst: Cisewski 14, Van Nuys 3, Piotrowski 17, Glodowski 8, Lea 1, Groholski 7, Wideman 6, Zblewski 6, Dombrowski 2, Schude 6. Totals 31 7-21 70. Three-pointer: Groholski. Fouls: 10.

Nonconference

New London 71, Shiocton 57

At New London, Kyle Wolf had 18 points and Will Wohlt added 15 to lead the Bulldogs, who outscored the Chiefs 32-22 in the second half.

Nate Schmidt led Shiocton with 13 points.

Shiocton … …35 22 — 57 New London … …39 32 — 71

Shiocton: Spencer 7, Peterson 11, Johnson 5, Leitzke 11, Brouillard 8, Bedor 1, Van Den Bosch 1, Schmidt 13. Totals 15 17-22 57. Three-pointers: Peterson 3, Schmidt 3, Leitzke 2, Spencer, Brouillard. Fouls: 15.

New London: Winkler 7, Wolf 18, Kurth 14, Johnson 6, Salazar 3, Timm 2, Stroethenruther 2, Oberstadt 4, Wohlt 15. Totals 28 7-12 71. Three-pointers: Wolf 4, Johnson 2, Wohlt 2. Fouls: 20.