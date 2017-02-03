Kaukauna Ghosts win big over Oshkosh West

KAUKAUNA – Kaukauna scored the first 13 points of the game and rolled to an 84-61 victory Thursday over Oshkosh West in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

Dylan Kurey scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half for Kaukauna.

Eric Carl added 18 points, while Jordan McCabe had 16 and Bailey McDaniel 10 for the Ghosts.

Derek Kroll led Oshkosh West with 15 points.

Oshkosh West … …24 37 — 61 Kaukauna … …40 44 — 84

Oshkosh West: Kohl 13, Steinhilber 3, Ambroso 4, Thiele 3, Abraham 10, Wright 2, Haasl 9, Thomas 2, Kroll 15. Totals 24 6-7 61. Three-pointers: Kroll 3, Abraham 2, Thiele, Haasl. Fouls: 9.

Kaukauna: Carl 18, Jedwabny 3, McCabe 16, McDaniel 10, Vosters 2, Ferris 4, Fries 3, Kurey 23, Eiting 5. Totals 35 7-13 84. Three-pointers: Carl 4, McCabe 2, Jedwabny. Fouls: 9.

North Eastern

Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Oconto Falls 24

At Appleton, the Foxes outscored the Panthers 27-8 in the first half to secure the win.

Jared Kraftzenk led Fox Valley Lutheran with 18 points, while Jesse Doyen added 14.

Oconto Falls … …8 16 — 24 Fox Valley Lutheran … …27 25 — 52

Oconto Falls: Sefcik 7, Bloom 3, Kurth 3, Schoen 1, Brabant 4, Carriveau 2, Peetz 2, Virtues 2. Totals 10 2-9 24. Three-pointers: Bloom, Kurth. Fouls: 12.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Doyen 14, Barrington 8, Kraftzenk 18, Hennig 3, Rodencal 2, Behm 3, Uitenbroek 4. Totals 24 0-5 52. Three-pointers: Kraftzenk 2, Hennig, Behm. Fouls: 11.

Little Chute 57, Waupaca 43

At Waupaca, the Mustangs outscored the Comets 32-17 in the first half to roll to the win.

Noah Mueller led Little Chute with 17 points, followed by Cory Diedrick at 15.

Mueller made five 3-pointers.

Justin Vaughn paced Waupaca with 16 points.

Little Chute … …32 25 — 57 Waupaca … …17 26 — 43

Little Chute: Plate 15, Mara 1, Hietpas 2, Mueller 17, Huss 4, Stevens 8, Knudsen 10. Totals 21 5-7 57. Three-pointers: Plate 2, Mueller 5, Stevens, Knudsen 2. Fouls: 10.

Waupaca: Johnson 4, Dayton 4, Wanty 6, Vaughn 16, Bartel 4, Bunge 9. Totals 16 5-8 43. Three-pointers: Wanty, Vaughn 4, Bunge. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown 67, Denmark 60

At Wrightstown, the Tigers took their first lead with 2:30 remaining in the game and held on for the victory.

Tyler Theunis and James Hansen combined to go 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the final 20 seconds to seal the win.

Hansen led Wrightstown with 19 points, while Luke Haese had 10.

Denmark … …35 25 — 60 Wrightstown … …26 41 — 67

Denmark: Derricks 18, Short 4, Jens 19, Suemnick 10, Satori 3, Sipiorski 6. Totals 25 5-12 60. Three-pointers: Derricks 2, Jens 3. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown: Theunis 9, Froehlke 5, Hazaert 9, Klister 9, Hansen 19, Haese 10, Beining 6. Totals 23 13-18 67. Three-pointers: Beining 2, Haese 2, Hansen 2, Hazaert, Froehlke. Fouls: 17.

Freedom 52, Clintonville 45

At Freedom, Charlie Jadin scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead Freedom, which shot 49 percent from the field and had only six turnovers.

Nathan Krueger had 13 points for Clintonville.

Clintonville … …21 24 — 45 Freedom … …24 28 — 52

Clintonville: Krueger 13, Petermann 10, Wittman 10, Schirpke 7, Koeppen 5. Totals 18 1-4 45. Three-pointers: Krueger 3, Wittman 2, Petermann, Schirpke, Koeppen. Fouls: 12.

Freedom: Jadin 26, Green 8, Baumgart 6, Pingel 4, Hofacker 4, VanHandel 2, Brickner 2. Totals 23 5-7 52. Three-pointer: Jadin. Fouls: 7.