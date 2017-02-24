Kaukauna, Hortonville send 3 to semifinals

MADISON – Kaukauna and Hortonville led the way in Division 1 on the first day of the WIAA state wrestling tournament Thursday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Ghosts and the Polar Bears both had three wrestlers win twice to advance to the semifinals, which will be held Friday night.

Brandon Micksh (120 pounds), Trent Leon (132) and Keaton Kluever (285) advanced to the semifinals for Kaukauna.

Micksh won by pin in the preliminaries, then decisioned Francesco Schiro of Madison La Follette 3-2 in the quarter finals. Leon won his first match by pin and then beat Eric Wunsch of Menomonee Falls 8-3 in the quarterfinals, while Kluever won by pin in the prelims and then beat Quinn Meinerz of Hartford 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Hortonville’s Eric Barnett (106) opened with a pin and then won a major decison 10-1 over Justin Groshek of Stevens Point in the semifinals. The Polar Bears’ Jacob Barnett (126) won by technical fall and by pin over Matt Berlin of Oak Creek in his two matches, and Elliott Luker (160) won by pin in the opener and then won a major decision over Kalyn Jahn of Holmen 14-2 in the quarterfinals.

Beau Yineman of Neenah also advanced to the Division 1 semifinals at 182 pounds and in the process picked up his 100th career victory. Yineman won his first match by pin and then decisioned Nate Crayton of Burlington 8-5 in the quarterfinals.

Division 2

All four Freedom wrestlers won their first match to advance to today’s quarterfinals.

Mitch Garvey (126) and Evan Vosters (145) won by major decisions. Matt Verhasselt (170) won by pin and Sam Peters (138) advanced with an 11-5 decision.

Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher (132) advanced with a 7-2 win, Waupaca’a Derrick Rotta (195) advanced with a pin in 1:31, and Abraham Sell (132) and PJ Ladd (160) of Chilton/Hilbert both reached the quarterfinals with pins.

Little Chute’s Logan Van Handel (152) and Bryce Schumacher (160) both lost their first match, as did Justin Krull (160) of Seymour.

Division 3

Weyauwega-Fremont advanced three wrestlers to the quarterfinals as Cian Fischer (106) won by pin over Isaiah Ribble of Brillion, Justin Kempf (120) won by major decision and Dylen Kicherer (220) won by a decision.

Shiocton’s Sammy VanStraten (138) also advanced to the quarterfinals with a major decision.

Losing their preliminary matches were Easton Groskreutz (113) of Weyauwega-Fremont, Ben Kasten (145) of Brillion, and Shiocton’s Sawyer Theobald (132) and Levi Snortum (145).

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Division 1 prelims

106: Eric Barnett, Hortonville, pinned Nate Carerros, Pewaukee, 2:19. 113: Brady Koontz, Stevens Point, major dec. John Diener, Kaukauna, 14-4. 120: Brandon Micksh, Kaukauna, pinned Cameron Tonsor-Heesen, Slinger, 1:36. 126: Jacob Barnett, Hortonville, tech. fall Aaron Schulist, Mukwonago, 18-2. 132: Trent Leon, Kaukauna, pinned Kyree Noble, Kenosha Tremper, 1:47. 138: Drew Fjoser, Sauk Prairie, major dec. Nathan Lichtfuss, Hortonville, 13-3; Kevin Meicher, Middleton, pinned Ian Laatsch, Appleton North, 5:39. 152: Zach Lee, Kaukauna, dec. Kelvin Yde, Arrowhead, 8-2. 160: Elliot Luker, Hortonville, pinned Nathan Fehlen, New Richmond, 2:41; Alec Bess, Rhinelander, pinned Weston Verhoff, Appleton North, 5:07. 170: Bryson Alsteen, Kaukauna, pinned Reed Yoder, Oshkosh West, 1:23. 182: Jared Krattiger, Waterford, dec. Brock Danielski, Appleton North, 8-2; Beau Yineman, Neenah, pinned Dylan Allen, West Allis Hale, 2:48. 220: Mason VanAsten, Kaukauna, pinned Logan Moore, Sauk Prairie, 3:28. 285: Keaton Kluver, Kaukauna, pinned Jose Garcia, Badger, 2:29.

Division 1 quarterfinals

106: Eric Barnett, Hortonville, major dec. Justin Groshek, Stevens Point, 10-1. 120: Brandon Micksh, Kaukauna, dec. Francesco Schiro, Madison La Follette, 3-2. 126: Jacob Barnett, Hortonville, pinned Matt Berlin, Oak Creek, 3:26. 132: Trent Leon, Kaukauna, dec. Eric Munsch, Menomonee Falls, 8-3. 152: Noah Jackson, Kenosha Tremper, dec. Zach Lee, Kaukauna, 9-7. 160: Elliot Luker, Hortonville, major dec. Kalyn Jahn, Holmen, 14-2. 170: Connor Williams, La Crosse Central, dec. Bryson Alsteen, Kaukauna, 6-1. 182: Beau Yineman, Neenah, dec. Nate Crayton, Burlington, 8-5. 220: Wyatt Wells, Beaver Dam, dec. Mason VanAsten, Kaukauna, 4-3. 285: Keaton Kluever, Kaukauna dec. Quinn Meinerz, Hartford, 4-3.

Division 2 preliminaries

126: Mitch Garvey, Freedom, major dec. Ellis Pfleger, Grafton, 9-0. 132: Ben Durocher, Wrightstown, dec. Jackson Hauri, Brodhead/Juda, 7-2; Abraham Sell, Chilton/Hilbert, pinned Mitchel Harmon, Bloomer/Colfax, 3:10. 138: Sam Peters, Freedom, dec. Dalton Smith, Stanley Boyd/Owen-Withee, 11-5. 145: Evan Vosters, Freedom, major dec. Bennett Marchant, Campbellsport, 11-2. 152: John Phelan, Dodgeville, pinned Logan Van Handel, Little Chute, 3:20. 160: Kolten Hanson, Medford, dec. Bryce Schumacher, Little Chute, 5-4; William Waldofski, Barron, dec. Justin Krull, Seymour, 9-2; PJ Ladd, Chilton/Hilbert, pinned Dalton Bernett, Viroqua, 4:50. 170: Matt Verhasselt, Freedom, pinned Nick Rapp, Grafton, 2:37. 195: Derrick Rotta, Waupaca, pinned Ryan Larson, Saint Croix Central, 1:31.

Division 3 preliminaries

106: Cian Fischer, Weyauwega-Fremont, pinned Isaiah Ribble, Brillion, 1:59. 113: Caden Carey, Mineral Point, pinned Easton Groskreutz, Weyauwega-Fremont, 5:12. 120: Justin Kempf, Weyauwega-Fremont, major dec. Adrian Bearhart, Unity, 11-2. 132: Kolbe Ubersox, Darlington/Black Hawk, dec. Sawyer Theobald, Shiocton, 12-8. 138: Sammy VanStraten, Shiocton, major dec. Nick Sempf, Clear Lake, 14-2. 145: Guenther Hebbe, Princeton, dec. Levi Snortum, Shiocton, 9-6; Shamus McLain, Florence/Niagara, dec. Ben Kasten, Brillion, 2-0. 220: Dylen Kicherer, Weyauwega-Fremont, dec. Wesley Sandstrom, Poynette, 10-4.