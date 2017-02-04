Kaukauna pulls away to beat Appleton West

KAUKAUNA – Jordan McCabe scored 42 points to lead Kaukauna to an 86-73 victory Friday over Appleton West in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball game.

Kaukauna led 54-53 with 9:06 remaining in the game but finally took control in the final five minutes to secure the win.

Kaukauna was 19-for-23 at the free throw line in the game. McCabe was 9-for-11 and Eric Carl was 4-for-4 at the line in the second half.

McCabe scored 20 points in the second half. Carl scored 12 points in the second half and finished with 19.

Jack Mahoney led the Terrors with 24 points and Joey Reader added 19.

Appleton West … …35 38 — 73 Kaukauna … …38 48 — 86

Appleton West: Jack Mahoney 24, Singh 5, Goffard 4, Bell 4, Will Mahoney 6, Nelson 3, Pahlow 6, Reader 19, Pitz 2. Totals 31 7-9 73. Three-pointers: Pahlow 2, Nelson, Singh. Fouls: 22.

Kaukauna: Carl 19, McCabe 42, McDaniel 4, Vosters 2, Ferris 3, Kurey 8, Eiting 8. Totals 30 19-23 86. Three-pointers: Carl 3, McCabe 3, Ferris. Fouls: 13.

Neenah 60, Fond du Lac 54

At Fond du Lac, the Rockets built a five-point halftime lead over the Cardinals and reached the .500 mark in conference play with the win.

Jordan Mascal led Neenah with 17 points. Logan Morrow and Joe Jung added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Rockets.

The Rockets were efficient inside the 3-point arc, making 20-of-31 shots (65 percent).

Neenah turned in a strong defensive performance, holding Fond du Lac to 36 percent shooting (18-of-50). The Cardinals were 15-of-33 on two-point shots and three-of-17 on three-point attempts.

Fond du Lac was led by Luke Loewe with 18 points.

Neenah … …30 30 — 60 Fond du Lac … …25 29 — 54

Neenah: Mericle 6, Jung 14, Morrow 16, Mascal 17, Sims 4, Bartman 3. Totals 21 17-24 60. Three-pointer: Mascal. Fouls: 15.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 9, Jorgensen 5, Fredrickson 15, Head 2, Loewe 18, Spletter 1, Krzanowski 4. Totals 18 15-24 54. Three-pointers: Goldstein, Jorgensen, Loewe. Fouls: 19.

Kimberly 69, Appleton East 50

At Appleton, Will Chevalier scored 20 ponts and Danny Vanden Boom had 16 to lead the Papermakers, who led 42-27 at halftime.

Alec Rosner added 13 points for Kimberly, which made 12 3-pointers in the game.

Kaden Clark led Appleton East with 15 points.

Kimberly … …42 27 — 69 Appleton East … …27 23 — 50

Kimberly: Chevalier 20, Rosner 13, Vanden Boom 16, Johnson 3, DeValk 8, Thies 6, Gomilla 1, Nienhaus-Borchert 2. Totals 26 5-8 69. Three-pointers: Chevalier 4, Vanden Boom 4, Thies 2, Johnson, Rosner. Fouls: 11.

Appleton East: Brice 5, Polfuss 3, Kotarek 5, Stadler 2, Ourada 5, Gurholt 6, Clark 15, Derfus 3, Leisner 6. Totals 19 3-4 50. Three-pointers: Clark 3, Gurholt 2, Brice, Polfuss, Kotarek, Ourada. Fouls: 12.

Oshkosh West 78, Appleton North 68

At Oshkosh, Adam Zeratsky, Kyle Hammen and Luke Van Handel combined for 37 points for the Lightning but Grant Abraham’s 31 points led the Wildcats over Appleton North.

Zeratsky finished with 15 points, while Hammen and Van Handel had 12 and 10 points, respectively. North was outscored 25-16 at the free throw line.

Appleton North … …29 39 — 68 Oshkosh West … …34 44 — 78

Appleton North: Valk 4, Hiltunen 7, Squier 8, Hammen 12, Zeratsky 15, Krause 4, Crowley 3, Saunders 5, Van Handel 10. Totals 24 16-24 68. Three-pointers: Hiltunen, Squier, Hammen, Zeratsky. Fouls: 10.

Oshkosh West: Kohl 5, Slife 2, Steinhilber 10, Lancaste 4, Ambroso 6, Abraham 31, Haasl 4, Kroll 16. Totals 23 25-33 78. Three-pointers: Steinhilber 2, Abraham 5. Fouls: 15.

Oshkosh North 71, Hortonville 56

At Hortonville, Ryan Krueger made seven 3-pointers and scored 30 points for the Polar Bears in the loss.

Oshkosh North led 46-44 with 10 minutes remaining then outscored Hortonville 25-12 the rest of the way.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Spartans with 19 points.

Oshkosh North … …34 37 — 71 Hortonville … …27 29 — 56

Oshkosh North: Wissink 15, Anderson 12, Leib 6, Haliburton 19, Hickey 4, Flory 14, Deng 1. Totals 20 25-28 71. Three-pointers: Anderson 2, Leib 2, Flory, Wissink. Fouls: 14.

Hortonville: Cross 8, R. Krueger 30, Welson 6, K. Krueger 3, Guyette 2, Vallefskey 3, Mocodlo 4. Totals 18 9-12 56. Three-pointers: R. Krueger 7, Cross 2, K. Krueger, Vallefskey. Fouls: 18.

Bay Conference

Seymour 71, Green Bay East 47

At Green Bay, the Thunder dominated the Red Devils in the second half, outscoring Green Bay East 45-18 to win easily.

The Thunder, which trailed by three points at halftime, was led by Trevor Cornell with 23 points. Cornell made five of Seymour’s seven 3-point baskets. Nik Yaeger and Trent Blake added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Zack Crockett had 16 points to lead Green Bay East.

Seymour … …26 45 — 71 Green Bay East … …29 18 — 47

Seymour: Wieczorek 2, Murphy 3, VanDeHei 5, Driessen 8, Cornell 23, Yaeger 14, Blake 12, Krause 4. Totals 21 22-30 71. Three-pointers: VanDeHei, Cornell 5, Blake. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay East: Crockett 16, Soward 3, Kemp 10, Whalen 3, Brantley 7, Jones 6, Koltz 2. Totals 16 12-19 47. Three-pointers: Soward, Whalen, Brantley. Fouls: 24.

West De Pere 84, Menasha 45

At De Pere, the Bluejays went cold in the second half, getting outscored 48-17 in the loss to the Phantoms.

Jacob Everson led Menasha with 18 points.

Tyler Schwartz and Jake Karchinski both scored 17 for West De Pere.

Menasha … …28 17 — 45 West De Pere … …36 48 — 84

Menasha: Everson 18, Zeinert 13, Hahn 2, Romnek 10, Johnson 2. Totals 14 13-20 45. Three-pointers: Everson 2, Zeinert, Romnek. Fouls: 11.

West De Pere: Schwartz 17, Ricker 2, Kempen 2, Edinger 3, Eisch 4, Rahn 6, Jindra 9, Kocken 8, Govin 6, Karchinski 17, Norton 10. Totals 35 9-15 84. Three-pointers: Schwartz, Kocken 2, Govin 2. Fouls: 17.

Big East

Hilbert 50, Random Lake 45

At Hilbert, Jack Halbach scored 21 points and was 10-for-10 at the free throw line to lead the Wolves over the Rams.

Kody Krueger added 12 points for Hilbert.

Austin Martin led Random Lake with 13 points.

Random Lake … …23 22 — 45 Hilbert … …23 27 — 50

Random Lake: Weiss 6, Martin 13, Ruchalski 11, Spaeth 7, Paulus 6, Holman 2. Totals 16 10-15 45. Three-pointers: Martin, Spaeth 2. Fouls: 17.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 12, Konen 9, Kuhn 2, Propson 1, Kyle Krueger 5, Halbach 21. Totals 17 12-18 50. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 2, Konen, Halbach. Fouls: 19.

Kohler 55, St. Mary Catholic 51

At Kohler, Ben Maki, Sean Farrell and Joe Bugbee combined for 28 of the Blue Bombers’ 35 second-half points in the win over the Zephyrs.

Grant Boyson led the Zephyrs with 16 points. Mitchell Fischer scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for St. Mary Catholic. Jordan Lacey added 11 points.

St. Mary Catholic … …22 29 — 51 Kohler … …20 35 — 55

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 11, Jack 7, Nackers 4, Boyson 16, Fischer 13. Totals 18 11-14 51. Three-pointers: Boyson 2, Lacey, Fischer. Fouls: 15.

Kohler: Ruwinski 1, Kelly 2, Farrell 16, Keller 4, Maki 21, Knuth 2, Bugbee 9. Totals 20 11-20 55. Three-pointers: Maki 3, Bugbee. Fouls: 17.

CWC-8

Shiocton 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 58

At Weyauwega, Wesley Brouillard scored 24 points to lead the Chiefs over the Indians.

“Wesley was exceptional,” Shiocton coach Chad Schmidt said. “We take what the defense gives. Wesley was outstanding one-on-one in the post.”

Nathan Schmidt chipped in 17 points for Shiocton (11-5, 8-0).

Jake Hablewitz and Logan Bosquez each had 16 points for Weyauwega-Fremont.

Shiocton … …35 36 — 71 Weyauwega-Fremont … …24 34 — 58

Shiocton: Spencer 2, Peterson 11, Leitzke 6, Brouillard 24, Bedor 11, Schmidt 17. Totals 28 11-19 71. Three-pointers: Peterson, Schmidt 3. Fouls: 8.

Weyauwega-Fremont: Magdanz 4, McClone 2, Knecht 6, Hablewitz 16, Young 14, Bosquez 16. Totals 21 6-8 58. Three-pointers: Bosquez 2, Young 4, Hablewitz 4. Fouls: 18.

Eastern Wisconsin

Two Rivers 58, Brillion 55

At Two Rivers, the Purple Raiders outscored the Lions 32-27 in the second half to steal the win, after being down by two at halftime.

Brillion missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation.

Rudy Montoya led Two Rivers with 13 points.

Tyler Suess paced the Lions with 15 points, while Dylan Schwartz added 13.

Brillion … …28 27 — 55 Two Rivers … …26 32 — 58

Brillion: Jandrey 10, Q. Schwartz 2, Schlender 4, D. Schwartz 13, Suess 15, Mentzel 5, Bonick 6. Totals 20 13-20 55. Three-pointers: Schlender, D. Schwartz. Fouls: 21.

Roncalli 65, Chilton 46

At Chilton, Chombi Lambert scored 19 points to lead the Jets over the Tigers.

Kevin Broeckel paced Chilton with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

Roncalli … …42 23 — 65 Chilton … …20 26 — 46

Roncalli: Lambert 19, Koss 6, LeVene 1, Wagner 4, Schneider 15, Vance 4, Heinzen 2, Behringer 14. Totals 22 11-18 65. Three-pointers: Lambert 5, Koss 2, Schneider 2, Behringer.

Chilton: Criter 8, Broeckel 20, Brandt 7, Schmitz 3, Meyer 3, Weber 2, Diaz 2, Kapral 1. Totals 16 8-14 46. Three-pointers: Broeckel 4, Brandt, Schmitz.