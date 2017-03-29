Kaukauna, Seymour tie in soccer opener

KAUKAUNA – Seymour and Kaukauna played to a 1-1 tie in a nonconference girls’ soccer game Tuesday night.

Taylor Olson scored for Seymour, which had nine shots on goal.

Sarah Hulvey scored the goal for Kaukauna off an assist from Sierra Powell.

Kaukauna had 12 shots on goal, while Emily Berkers made eight saves for the Ghosts.

Hortonville 7, Waupaca 1

At Hortonville, Caitlyn Mohr scored three goals and assisted on two, while teammate Gabriella Metten had two goals and two assists in the Polar Bears’ nonconference win over the Comets

Waupaca … …1 0 — 1 Hortonville … …3 4 — 7

Goals: Caitlyn Mohr H (Gabriella Metten) 7:38; Gabriella Metten H pk 13:53; Ava Schwenn W 36:07; Caitlyn Mohr H (Brenna Welch) 44:12; Caitlyn Mohr H (Gabriella Metten) 56:36; McKenna Gervais H (Caitlyn Mohr) 62:03; Gabriella Metten H (Caitlyn Mohr) 86:06; Calli Sheibe H (McKenna Gervais) 87:43. Shots: Hortonville 28, Waupaca 2. Saves: Maggie Tews H 1, Jocey Beth Barraza W 21.

SOFTBALL

Weyauwega-Fremont 5, New London 2

At New London, the Indians had five doubles among their seven hits in the nonconference win over the Bulldogs.

Kiley Akey went 2-for-4 with a double for Weyauwega-Fremont. Akey also pitched the first five innings and struck out 10.

Leah Porath went 2-for-3 for New London, with a double and a home run.

Wey-Fremont … …002 110 1 — 5 7 0 New London … …000 200 0 — 2 5 2

WP: Kiley Akey. LP: Leah Porath. Leading hitters: Kiley Akey WF 2×4, 2B; Cadyn Ehrenberg WF 2B; Genna Knorr WF 2B; H. Krause WF 2B; Elise Sturgil NL 2B; Kate Christian NL 2B; Leah Porath NL 2×3, 2B, HR.

Shawano 5, Freedom 4

At Shawano, Tatum DePerry singled in two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Hawks over the Irish in the season opener for both teams.

Cali Brockman hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to put Freedom ahead 2-0, and Payton Dorn singled in the top of the 10th inning to score Lori Meyer and give the Irish a 4-3 lead before Shawano rallied.

Dorn pitched 9⅓ innings for Freedom. She allowed two earned runs and struck out seven.

Freedom … …000 200 100 1 — 4 8 3 Shawano … …000 000 300 2 — 5 10 2

Leading hitters: Isabelle Pickens F 2×4, 2 2B; Cali Brockman F HR, 2 RBI; .

BASEBALL

Weyauwega-Fremont 5, New London 4

At New London, Cole Hudziak hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning to provide the Indians with the tying and go-ahead runs in their nonconference win over the Bulldogs.

Kyle Wolf drove in two runs for New London.

Wey-Fremont … …100 022 0 — 5 6 4 New London … …002 020 0 — 4 3 2

WP: Kolden Baehman. LP: Austin Hanson. Leading hitters: Cole Hudziak WF 2B, 3 RBI; Kyle Wolf NL 2 RBI.

GIRLS’ TRACK

Titan Small School Invitational

At Oshkosh, Clintonville won the team title with 44 points, while Freedom was second with 39 and Fox Valley Lutheran third with 32.

Kara Pyatskowit of Clintonville took first place in the 1,600 in 5:20.48, Brielle Buechler of Wrightstown won the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 6 inches, and Tess Keyzers of Little Chute won the shot put with a toss of 45-4.

Track athletes featured on Varsity Roundtable

