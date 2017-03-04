Kaukauna wrestlers advance to state final

MADISON – Mason VanAsten was upset and Holmen’s Brett Davis was the unfortunate recipient of the Kaukauna senior’s fury Friday night.

VanAsten pinned Davis in 48 seconds to win the match at 220 pounds to help spark a 30-point outburst by the Ghosts in their 47-19 drubbing of Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse.

Undefeated Kaukauna (21-0), which has captured the past three Division 1 state titles, will battle Stoughton in this year’s final at 3 p.m. today.

Stoughton (25-0) defeated Menomonee Falls 40-21 in the other semifinal.

The pin was “redemption” for VanAsten, who had been pinned in 25 seconds in the 220 match in Kaukauna’s 47-13 victory over Hudson in the team’s quarterfinal earlier in the evening.

That didn’t sit well with the imposing VanAsten. And when teammate Jon Heilman failed to get what appeared to be a pin late in the second period in his match at 195 in a loss to Holmen’s Jack Westcott, the entire Kaukauna team became incensed.

That led to VanAsten making quick work of Davis at 220. After the referee slapped the mat signifying the pin, VanAsten jumped to his feet and let out a raw bellow that may have been heard as far away as the Capitol building.

“That was awesome,” VanAsten said. “It felt great and it made the redemption feel better. To come back from the losses (at individual state) and the loss here. (The emotion) just all came out right there.”

The Ghosts rode that tsunami of momentum, with two of their next three matches ending with pins.

Keaton Kluever (285) and John Diener (113) got the falls, with Mason Campshure recording a 17-2 technical fall over Alex Pellowski.

A win by major decision by Brandon Micksh at 120 and a 6-3 decision from Mikael Kolosso (126) over Logan West completed the 30-point swing, making the score 41-13 and securing the title appearance for the Ghosts.

“We needed it after that,” Kaukauna coach Jeff Matczak said. “Jon was wrestling a good wrestler (Westcott). A state qualifier. Jon put a big five-point play on him at the end of the second period and then we got tossed. Somehow (Westcott) was pinned there, but I don’t know how (it wasn’t called). I’ve never seen that before. But Mason came back, got a pin, Keaton got a pin and then we rolled that momentum.”

Trent Leon pinned Wyatt McCutchen in 1:28 to punctuate the victory for the Ghosts in the final match at 138.

Jacob Canner (145) and Zach Lee (152) also won by major decision earlier in the match for Kaukauna, with Bryson Alsteen getting a hard-fought 3-2 win over Isaac Lahr at 170.

It’s also the fifth consecutive trip to the finals for the Ghosts and the third consecutive season that Kaukauna and Stoughton will meet in the D1 final. The Ghosts won 29-27 in 2016 and 41-21 in 2015.

The Ghosts also won the 2014 title 39-22 over Bay Port. Kaukauna finished runner-up in 2013, losing to Wausau West 28-27 in the final.

“Tomorrow is going to be a battle,” Leon said. “Every match is going to be a dogfight and the crowd is going to be crazy. We’ve been here before and we’ve been here with them. We know what they got and they know what we got. Whoever has the most heart is going to come out on top.”

Stoughton entered the team meet ranked No. 1 in the state, with Kaukauna ranked No. 2 by wiwrestling.com. Matczak knows that Stoughton is a formidable opponent.

“They’re the best team and ranked No. 1 in the state,” Matczak said. “They had five guys in the state finals last week. It’s what it should be. It’s the best Stoughton team in a long, long time. Going back to maybe the early 2000s that were really fine teams that were runners-up to Wisconsin Rapids. But you may have to go back even further into the ’80s to find a team that matches the firepower that they have.

“It’s phenomenal up and down the lineup. But, it’s a dual meet and they can only go on the mat one time, each of those guys. We’re going to have to fight tooth and nail.”

KAUKAUNA 47, HUDSON 13

138: Jacob Schramm K dec. Vincent Fanning 5-0. 145: Jacob Canner K dec. Caleb Hatch 9-4. 152: Zach Lee K pinned Jake Midby 2:37. 160: Jacob Anderson H major dec. Alec Hartman 18-7. 170: Cody Cicha H dec. Sebastian Egan 6-0. 182: Bryson Alsteen K dec. Tyrel Busby 5-1. 195: Jon Heilman K dec. Sam Kelcher 4-3. 220: Cole Godbout H pinned Mason VanAsten :25. 285: Keaton Kluever K major dec. Isac Schindler 14-6. 106: Mason Campshure K dec. Leo Draveling 8-2. 113: John Diener K pinned Jacob Fanning 2:24. 120: Mikael Kolosso K pinned Bryce Hunsberger 1:26. 126: Brandon Micksh K pinned Isaac Hatch 1:33. 132: Trent Leon K major dec. Mitchell Anderson 12-2.

KAUKAUNA 47, HOLMEN 19

145: Jacob Canner K major dec. Zach Gordon 8-0. 152: Zach Lee K major dec. Reed Williams 9-1. 160: Kalyn Jahn H major dec. Alec Hartman 13-4. 170: Bryson Alsteen K dec. Isaac Lahr 3-2. 182: Noah Steinhoff H dec. Sebastian Egan 5-0. 195: Jack Westcott H pinned Jon Heilman 5:28. 220: Mason VanAsten K pinned Brett Davis :48. 285: Keaton Kluever K pinned Jesse Fiers 1:22. 106: Mason Campshure K tech. fall Alex Pellowski 17-2. 113: John Diener K pinned Rylee Rensberry 4:48. 120: Brandon Micksh K major dec. Trevor Plomedahl 13-1. 126: Mikael Kolosso K dec. Logan West 6-3. 132: Tanner Schultz H pinned Harrison Brooks 2:54. 138: Trent Leon K pinned Wyatt McCutchen 1:28.