Kaukauna wrestlers pin down Papermakers

KIMBERLY – The Kaukauna wrestling team used eight pins Thursday to beat Kimberly 64-3 in a Fox Valley Association dual meet.

Sebastian Egan won by pin in 52 seconds at 182 pounds and Zach Lee won in 54 seconds at 152 for the Ghosts.

160: Alec Hartman KAU pinned Gavin Bates 3:36. 170: Bryson Alsteen KAU pinned Brando Salazar 2:09. 182: Sebastian Egan KAU pinned Brett Wittmann :52. 195: Alex Mischka KIM dec. John Heilman 7-1. 220: Mason VanAsten KAU dec. Connor Zirpel 7-1. 285: Keaton Kluever KAU pinned Trevor Gardner 2:52. 106: Tyler Vanderlois KAU pinned Charlie Hart 1:16. 113: John Diener KAU pinned Ben Vosters 1:02. 120: Mikael Kolosso KAU pinned Godffrey Kairu 2:52. 126: Brandon Micksh KAU dec. Hunter Bruecker 4-2. 132: Trevor Paris KAU dec. Drosianos Louvaris 2-1. 138: Jacob Schramm KAU dec. Seth Christman 5-3. 145: Zach Lee KAU dec. Aaron Stannard 22-9. 152: Zach Lee KAU pinned Kevin Krabbe :54.

Oshkosh West 69, Appleton West 11

At Appleton, Taite Baier won by technical fall at 126 and Caleb Hamus won in a pin at 138 for the Appleton West victories.

145: Brennon Mellgren OW dec. James Meyer 5-4. 152: Alex Kumbier OW pinned Richard Giese 1:54. 160: Edgar Heredia OW pinned Robert Hendrix 3:54. 170: Reed Yoder OW pinned Johnathan Schnellinger :37. 182: Grady Sullivan OW won by forfeit. 195: Edson Salazar OW won by forfeit. 220: Griffin Kintopf OW won by forfeit. 285: Andrew Kalfas OW won by forfeit. 106: Drew Best OW pinned Chase Wendt 1:52. 113: Spencer Ellison OW won by forfeit. 120: Josh Coopman OW pinned Ethan Gause 1:24. 126: Taite Baier AW tech. fall over Logan Grota 21-5. 132: Reese Thompson OW won by forfeit. 138: Caleb Hamus AW pinned Michael Fay 2:39.

Appleton North 47, Fond du Lac 30

At Appleton, the Lightning got five pins in the win over the Cardinals.

170: Ihab Khatib AN pinned Cameron Casetta 1:02. 182: Brock Danielski AN dec. Austin Baatz 12-4. 195: Adam Hopper FDL pinned Terrell Williams 1:22. 220: Garret Sphatt FDL won by forfeit. 285: Donte Johnson FDL pinned Zach Fischer 2:19. 106: Ethan Diederich FDL pinned Gabe Smith 4:45. 113: Gabe Smith AN won by forfeit. 120: Collin Van Camp AN pinned Henry Payne 1:01. 126: Michael Mejia AN pinned Jon Vanna 5:07. 132: Jake Price AN dec. Henry Huehes 9-1. 138: Ian Laatsch AN pinned Anthony Hendrix 1:40. 145: Brytton Goymerac AN pinned Logan Naker 4:30. 152: Carson Wasieleski FDL pinned Aaron Reiland 4:34. 160: Weston Verhoff AN dec. Colin Athanasiou 8-3.

Oshkosh North 67, Appleton East 12

At Oshkosh, Caleb Nash won by pin at 132 and Zach Scharenbrock received a forfeit at 138 for East’s victories.

106: Cade Schmitz ON won by forfeit. 113: Tou Ger Yang ON dec. Gaven Mikkelson 12-6. 120: Thomas Urben ON pinned Lexi Schroeder 2:48. 126: Ray Brewer ON won by forfeit. 132: Caleb Nash AE pinned Izzy Esparza 5:54. 138: Zach Scharenbrock AE won by forfeit. 145: Nolan Ange ON major dec. Trentyn Waring 18-9. 152: Dalton Holmes ON pinned Ryan Stocker 2:54. 160: Deion Owens ON pinned Kyle Immel 1:41. 170: Josh Stephanie ON won by forfeit. 182: A.J. Besaw ON won by forfeit. 195: Ben Salzman ON won by forfeit. 220: Jake Besaw ON pinned Adrian Vera 5:33. 285: Luke Yang ON won by forfeit.

Bay Conference

West De Pere 46, Menasha 33

At Menasha, the Bluejays got pins from Connor Quick and Cullen Quick in the loss against the Phantoms.

220: Connor Quick M pinned Zach Sallie 3:33. 285: Cullen Quick M pinned Floyd King 3:12. 106: Trent Francois WDP won by forfeit. 113: Jackson Restoule M won by forfeit. 120: Noah Baehnman M dec. Garrett Oyster 7-1. 126: Drew Willems WDP dec. Kaiser VanDeLoo 8-0. 132: Lucas Milheiser WDP won by forfeit. 138: Tyler Mudd WDP won by forfeit. 145: Keenan Graef WDP pinned Jordan Duwe 1:26. 152: Pablo Martinez M won by forfeit. 160: Evan Frisque WDP won by forfeit. 170: Michael Milquet WDP pinned Victor Saldana 3:47. 182: Cody Cavil WDP pinned Asher Celsor 1:21. 195: Franky Zavala M pinned Bryce Graef 2:34.

New London 42, Seymour 36

At New London, the Bulldogs got two pins and won four matches by forfeit to get the win over the Thunder.

145: Andrew Rickey S pinned Julian Polanco 1:30. 152: Thomas Peters S pinned Austin Warren 1:49. 160: Justin Krull S won by injury default over Kaine Herter. 170: Gabe Oswald NL dec. Brady Eick 9-4. 182: Remington Steele NL pinned Nick Sherman 5:09. 195: Bennett Bartel NL pinned Chris Gourd :57. 220: Zach Gerhardt S won by forfeit. 285: Travis Kuhnke NL won by forfeit. 106: Brent Helsten NL won by forfeit. 113: Josh Allen S won by forfeit. 120: Maddie Ruckdashel NL dec. Megan Struble 8-4. 126: Jeremiah Baranczyk S pinned Adam Armour 3:31. 132: Garrett Ruckdashel NL won by forfeit. 138: Scott Cook NL won by forfeit.

North Eastern

Waupaca 47, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

At Appleton, the Comets got four pins in the win over the Foxes.

182: Derrick Rotta W won by forfeit. 195: Ainen Leary FVL pinned Natasha Schultz :36. 220: Double forfeit. 285: Ben Mendinger FVL won by forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. 113: Gavin Estrada W pinned Dylon Cootway :57. 120: Tanner Johnson W pinned Ryan Wichman 1:40. 126: Colby Bernhardt W pinned David Brink 3:06. 132: Noah Loerke W won by forfeit. 138: Jimmy Intribus W pinned Jacob Jungwirth :19. 145: Logan Bernhardt W won by forfeit. 152: Chase Lin FVL dec. Garret Miller 9-5. 160: Adam Schneider FVL pinned Mitchel Pecher 5:10. 170: Brock Sanger W tech. fall over Gabriele Tosi 21-6 4:50.

Oconto Falls 29, Wrightstown 28

At Oconto Falls, the Tigers won five matches by decision and two by pin in the loss to the Panthers.

138: Trevor Pankratz OF dec. Matthew Maitland 5-4. 145: Noah Stary OF dec. Preston Kussow 6-2. 152: Nate Trepanier OF pinned Ben Rosera 0:48. 160: Ben Klister W pinned Connor Scray 2:32. 170: Brice Delzer OF pinned Tim VandeVoort 5:01. 182: Bryce Herlache W dec. Mac Winkler 5-2. 195: Matthew Van Eperen W dec. Garret Cole 2-1. 220: Ethan Witcpalek W dec. Trent Peetz 11-10. 285: Dan Ausloos OF dec. Wyatt Van Rossum 13-4. 106: Tyler Budz OF dec. Chayd Huss 7-3. 113: Wyatt Bruecker W dec. Collin Schindel 11-0. 120: Bryce Peterson OF dec. Walker VandeHey 5-2. 126: Derick Bader W pinned Wyatt Borkevec 2:10. 132: Ben Durocher W dec. Kenton Peterson 6-4.