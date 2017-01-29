Kaukauna wrestlers win Pulaski Invitational

PULASKI – Kaukauna used three first-place finishes and a pair of second-place finishes to power its way to the title of the Pulaski Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday.

Kaukauna, which has won the event three times in the last four years, finished with 236.5 points, 36 points ahead of runner-up Oconto Falls. Hortonville finished sixth with 121 points and Freedom was eighth with 101.5.

Trent Leon at 132 pounds, Zach Lee at 145 and Keaton Kleuver at 285 went 3-0 to take first place in their weight classes. Kaukauna’s second-place finishers were Jon Heilman at 195 and Mason Van Asten at 220.

Lee, who is ranked No. 1 at 152 pounds in Division 1, defeated Oconto Falls’ Bryce Ash 13-5. Ash is ranked fourth in Division 2.

Leon, who is ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds, dropped down a weight class and defeated Oconto Falls’ Kenton Peterson 8-2 for the title.

Kluever, who is ranked No. 3 in Division 1, defeated Denmark’s Josh Frerk 3-1 in overtime. Frerk is ranked No. 2 in Division 2.

Hortonville had three first-place finishes. Eric Barnett, Jacob Barnett and Elliott Luker at 106, 126 and 160 pounds, respectively, each won their weight classes.

Eric Barnett, the Divison 1 No. 1-ranked wrestler at 106, defeated Koltin Grzybowksi of Coleman by technical fall 16-0. Gryzbowski is ranked second in Division 3.

Jacob Barnett defeated Elkhorn’s Benji Peak 6-5 in the 126 championship match. Barnett is ranked No. 2 in Division 1, while Peak is ranked sixth in Division 1.

Luker, who won 4-2 in a tie-breaker over Reedsville’s Isaac Roffers at 160 pounds, is ranked fourth in Division 1 and Roffers is ranked fifth in Division 3.

New London had one champion in Scott Cook, who went 3-0 and won the title at 138 pounds. Cook, who is ranked third in Division 2, defeated Freedom’s Sam Peters 5-2. Peters is ranked seventh in Division 2.

Stark Memorial Invite

At Whitefish Bay, Neenah finished third with 122.5 points, 59 points behind champion Slinger.

The Rockets had three individual champions. Dante Caiani went 4-0 to win the title at 120 that included defeating teammate Javin Mills 4-1 in the championship match. Francis Turoski was 5-0 at 160 and captured first place by pinning Austin Engelhardt of New Berlin West/Eisenhower in 48 seconds. Isaiah McCormick won the title at 170 with a 5-0 mark and winning his championship match against Amir Blevins of Wisconsin Lutheran 8-5.

Dirk Sorenson Door County Classic

At Sturgeon Bay, Ivan Coenen from Freedom went 3-0 at 145 to finish in first place. He won the weight class with a 4-3 decision over Shamus McLain of Florence/Niagara.

De Pere won the invitational with 208 points, while Little Chute finished seventh with 82 points, Freedom eighth with 72 points and Wrightstown 15th with 29 points.

Wisconsin Dells Invitational

At Wisconsin Dells, Brillion’s Ben Kasten took home the first-place medal in the 145-pound weight class to help the Lions to a seventh-place finish with 125 points.

Kasten defeated Josh Graves of Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander Kings­land 7-3 in the first-place match.

Brillion’s Peter Roth took second at 170.

Oakfield Scramble

At Oakfield, Chilton/Hilbert’s Dylan Anholt went 5-0 at 138 pounds to take first place and help Chilton/Hilbert to a fifth-place finish with 119 points.

Anholt pinned Sun Prairie’s Dylan Eaton in 1:12 in the championship match.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Madison Invitational

At Madison, Neenah’s Maxwell Boehnlein and Appleton North/East’s Matt Wilke both brought home first-place finishes.

Wilke won the diving competition with a score of 485.60, 7.7 points ahead of second-place Jacob Hedberg of Rockford Boylan. Wilke trailed Hedberg by 15.25 points after the semifinals but outscored him 150.3 to 127.35 in the finals.

Boehnlein, meanwhile, took first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of :48.34, finishing more than a second ahead of runner-up Henry Miller of Madison West.

Boehnlein also took third in the 200 freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:44.19 compared to winner Paul DeLakis’ time of 1:40.97. DeLakis swims for Eau Claire Memorial/North.

Neenah’s Eli Rocke picked up a pair of fourth-place finishes. Rocke took fourth in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of :22.01 and :48.75, respectively.

Neenah had two fifth-place finishes, one in the 200-yard freestyle relay and one in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Neenah’s quartet of Boehnlein, Aiden Clark, Jan-Mikael Werninger and Rocke finished in 1:30.19. In the 400-yard freestyle, where Boehnlein and Rocke flip-flopped swimming the first and final legs, the same foursome finished in 3:17.59.

Stevenson High School from Illinois won the meet with a score of 368.5. Neenah took seventh with 140 points, Appleton North/East was 14th with 31 and Appleton West/Kimberly was 18th with 16.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Fox Cities Stars 5, Black River Falls 1

At Fox Crossing, Maddy Jablonski scored four goals and Marin Kelly also scored to lead the Stars in the nonconference win at Tri-County Ice Arena.

Annaliese Mauel made 17 saves in goal for the Stars, who led 2-1 after two periods.

Black River Falls … …0 1 0 — 1 Fox Cities Stars … …1 1 3 — 5

Goals: First period – Maddy Jablonski FC (Alli Mork) 4:37. Second period – Khloe Spors BRF (Kaytlin Johnson, Reghan Yourell) 7:57; Jablonski FC (Cassie Hewitt) 13:53. Third period – Jablonski FC (Mork, Marin Kelly) :49; Kelly FC 1:48; Jablonski FC (Abby Cardew) 13:45. Saves: Josie Mathison BRF 33, Annaliese Mauel FC 17.