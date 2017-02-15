Kaukauna wrestlers win sectional title

PULASKI – The Kaukauna wrestling team is headed back to state.

The three-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champions beat Pulaski 57-9 on Tuesday in a team sectional final to advance to state for the fifth consecutive season.

Kaukauna will face Hudson in the state quarterfinals on March 3 at the UW Field House in Madison.

Kaukauna beat Stoughton 29-27 in the state championship match last season for its third title in a row. The Ghosts beat Bay Port 39-22 for the 2014 title and beat Stoughton 41-21 for the title in 2015.

Against Pulaski, the Ghosts had three pins and won four matches by forfeit.

Keaton Kluever won by pin in 1:21 at 285 pounds, Brandon Micksh won by pin in 4:54 at 120 and Bryson Alsteen had a 48-second pin at 170.

Mason Campshure won by technical fall 17-1 at 106 pounds for the Ghosts.

KAUKAUNA 57, PULASKI 9

195: Brandon King P dec. Jon Heilman 5-1. 220: Mason VanAsten K won by forfeit. 285: Keaton Kluever K pinned Liam Fahey 1:21. 106: Mason Campshure K won by tech. fall over Mitchell Kitzman 17-1. 113: John Diener K dec. Owen Heinz 3-1. 120: Brandon Micksh K pinned Brady Sorenson 4:54. 126: Mikael Kolosso K dec. Logan Bellow 5-2. 132: Jacob Schramm K won by forfeit. 138: Trent Leon K won by forfeit. 145: Jacob Canner K major dec. Brock Gracyalny 9-0. 152: Double forfeit. 160: Jake Gille P won by forfeit. 170: Bryson Alsteen K pinned Lucas Gracyalny :48. 182: Sebastian Egan K won by forfeit.

Division 3

Amherst Sectional

At Amherst, Weyauwega-Fremont beat Crandon 54-20 in the semifinals before losing to Stratford 80-0 in the sectional final.

Weyauwega-Fremont got pins from Justin Kempf (126), Logan Kicherer (132), Tyler Wetzel (152), Patrick Kepler (182) and Dylen Kicherer (285) in the victory over Crandon.

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 54,

CRANDON 20

126: Justin Kempf W-F pinned Bradley Shepherd 1:59. 132: Logan Kicherer W-F pinned Jamie Sears 1:13. 138: Jack Hoyt C pinned Ean Marker 1:29. 145: Jacob Kuckkahn W-F won by forfeit. 152: Tyler Wetzel W-F pinned Breed Shepard 2:28. 160: Ty Flannery C pinned Brayden Marker 2:37. 170: John Doane C major dec. Kyle Loehrke 12-0. 182: Patrick Kepler W-F pinned Brandon Torgerson 3:36. 195: Dylan Bukovic C major dec. Austin Bartel 14-0. 220: Double forfeit. 285: Dylen Kicherer W-F pinned Jacob Plapper :41. 106: Carter Greening W-F won by forfeit. 113: Cian Fischer W-F won by forfeit. 120: Easton Groskreutz W-F won by forfeit.

STRATFORD 80,

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT 0

132: Jake Drexler pinned Adam Batten :31. 138: Dilan Dehlinger pinned Ean Marker 1:38. 145: Jeremy Schoenherr pinned Kaleb Schoenick :35. 152: Mason Kauffman S won by tech. fall over Brayden Marker 18-3. 160: David Marquardt pinned Tyler Wetzel 1:07. 170: Trevor Dennee S pinned Kyle Loehrke :43. 182: Noah Knetter S pinned Patrick Kepler 1:25. 195: Dakota Singer dec. Austin Bartel 14-8. 220: Kamren Bornbach won by forfeit. 285: Jon Aguirre won by forfeit. 106: Manny Drexler won by forfeit. 113: Mavrick Licciardi won by forfeit. 120: A.J. Schoenfuss won by forfeit. 126: Max Schwabe pinned Logan Kicherer 1:31.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Waupaca 2, Oshkosh 1

At Waupaca, Max Menzies scored a short-handed goal at 15:47 of the second period to account for the winning goal in the Comets’ regional semi­final victory over the Ice Hawks.

The Comets had taken a 1-0 lead earlier in the second period on a goal by Cody Rasmussen before Kyle Jones tied it for Oshkosh on a power play at 10:54 of the period.

Brett Berrens made 11 saves in goal for Waupaca.

The Comets will play top-seeded Neenah in a regional final at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tri-County Ice Arena.

Oshkosh 0 1 0 — 1 Waupaca 0 2 0 — 2

Goals: Second period – Cody Rasmussen W 1:46; Kyle Jones O (Jack Sitter, Jack Strey) pp 10:54; Max Menzies W 15:47 sh. Shots: Waupaca 13, Oshkosh 12. Saves: Ryan Bluhm O 11, Brett Berrens W 11.

Kaukauna wrestling featured

today on Varsity Roundtable

Kaukauna wrestlers Trent Leon and Mason Van Asten will be our guests today at 7 p.m. on Varsity Roundtable, our weekly prep sports program. Join host Ricardo Arguello for a fun and fast-paced conversation, and don’t miss the shout-out segment of every show. Watch live on postcrescent.com and Facebook Live.