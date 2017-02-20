Kayode Oladele goes from first football game to Florida State commit in a year

At this time a year ago, Kayode Oladele had never played football.

Now, he is committed to Florida State to play defensive end.

Oladele came to Florida in 2015 from Nigeria with the intention of playing basketball. He said he was watching a basketball game one day and then a football game came on and he was intrigued. He thought he would try playing both sports at Edison (Miami).

“I was like, ‘Oh, what is this.’ This looks like a game I could play,” he told GridironNow.

And sure enough, he can. Oladele, who is 6-4 and 235 pounds, had 15 offers. He is rated as the No. 22 defensive end in the Class of 2018, but expect to see his stock rise in the coming months.

He committed to Florida State during a junior day event over the weekend.

“I feel this is a good school and I really feel comfortable down here,” he told Gannett partner The Tallahassee Democrat. “I like the environment. I like the coaching. I was here last summer for the camp, and the d-line coach Brad Lawing is a really good coach. I’m really impressed by him. With the players that he’s produced in the NFL, I’m ready to work with him.”

FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher was surprised when Oladele committed, he said.

“He was really interested in me,” Oladele said.

“He wasn’t expecting me to commit. When I told him I was ready to commit he was so happy and said that “I made his day.'”

Florida State also got a commitment from Jones (Orlando) four-star defensive end Stacy Kirby.

He thoroughly enjoyed his FSU visit, but it wasn’t the football aspect that set this visit apart from his other visits to Tallahassee.

“It was great,” Kirby told the Democrat. “I love seeing the whole campus and the structure of it. I love seeing the other side of it. Other than the football side. I saw the academic side. I saw the living facilities where the players stay. It was an amazing visit.”

Kirby is rated as the No. 11 weak-side defensive end and the No. 231 player in the 2018 class.

