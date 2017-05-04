2019's top football recruit picks Army Bowl, says being No. 1 is a mindset

The No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 has committed to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, a defensive end from Dorsey (Los Angeles), announced his decision over the weekend. Thibodeaux is ranked No. 1 by Top247; the composite rankings have not been set because not all of the major recruiting sites have done rankings for the Class of 2019.

“I decided to go with the Army Bowl because it has great opportunities on a widespread basis,” Thibodeaux told USA TODAY High School Sports. “It also has players I know playing in it so it will be great to play against the best.”

Thibodeaux, listed at 6-5 and 235, has 25 reported offers, with the most recent coming from Texas last week. Among his offers are those from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Florida State and USC.

“Being Number 1 is a mindset thing,” he said. “People see that I work hard and I have so much potential to do great things.

“I have also put up great numbers with odds against me being in the inner city and not having great facilities and not the best environment. I know how to carry myself and I am intelligent so it’s more than just stats alone.”

Thibodeaux becomes the fifth player to commit to the Army Bowl from the 2019 class. He joins: