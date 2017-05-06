Kayvon Thibodeaux, No. 1 player in 2019, transfers to Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Earlier this week, Kayvon Thibodeaux told USA TODAY High School Sports that he has become the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019 despite “the odds against me being in the inner city and not having great facilities and not the best environment.”

Thibodeaux is efforting to better that situation as he announced on Twitter that he was leaving Dorsey High (Los Angeles) for Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.).

Hopefully my decision is respected.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YlJi5xQpzI — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) May 5, 2017

Thibodeux, a defensive end already selected for the 2019 Army All-American Bowl, has almost 30 reported offers.

He had 17 sacks as a sophomore and helped Dorsey reach the Division I title game in the Los Angeles City Section.