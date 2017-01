Kentucky Country Day senior guard J.R. Mathis scored the 2,000th point of his career in a 70-58 victory over Shawnee on Dec. 29.

Mathis, who has committed to Navy, ranks second all-time at KCD with 2,044 career points and is No. 1 all-time in 3-pointers made (298) and steals (186).

Mathis is averaging 25.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season for a KCD team that improved to 5-6 Tuesday with a 68-65 overtime victory over Shelby County.