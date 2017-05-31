Texas lands commitment from four-star in-state RB Keaontay Ingram

Tom Herman has done it again.

As the Longhorns incoming class for 2018, the first under head coach Tom Herman, begins to take shape, Herman’s past success as a quarterback guru, and his staff’s track record for driving significant and rapid improvement across all offensive roles, has helped drive much of the nation’s top talent toward Austin.

First off I want to thank God for this opportunity! I want to thank my family friends and coaches as well ! But I am committed to ………. pic.twitter.com/RFmcINiHqF — keaontay ingram (@keaontay_ingram) May 30, 2017

While Herman’s first class has already hunted down a pair of top flight quarterbacks — Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson — as well as a wide receiver and highly touted pieces across the defense, it was missing one huge key role: a running back.

That all changed Tuesday with the commitment of Keaontay Ingram, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound four-star running back from Carthage High in Texas. Ingram posted a tweet making his commitment official Tuesday with a video interspersing his own on field highlights with iconic scenes from the 40 acres in Austin.

Perhaps most importantly, Ingram will arrive in Austin without any discernible ego, despite being the top-ranked running back in his talent-rich home state.

“I don’t want to get hurt so you do need other guys in there as well,” Ingram previously told 247 Sports’ Taylor Hamm. “When I get there it’s not just about me, it’s about winning a national championship, so I don’t mind playing with other guys as well.”

Every time you step on the field you gotta earn your respect 💯💯💯!!!!! pic.twitter.com/I5iVYUfgKL — keaontay ingram (@keaontay_ingram) May 22, 2017

He’ll get the chance in Austin, thanks to Herman’s rapidly expanding elite talent pool of 2018 recruits.