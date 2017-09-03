Kemmerer (Wyo.) snaps state-record losing streak at 36

Kemmerer (Wyo.) became the latest school with a long losing streak to break into the win column.

Kemmerer, a 2A program, downed Saratoga 34-0 to snap a state-record 36-game regular season losing streak. The program’s last win was on Sept. 28, 2012.

Kemmerer got on the board early with a safety after a penalty in the end zone and then scored two plays after the free kick. The score remained 8-0 at halftime, but Kemmerer turned it on the second half for the victory.

The program has a new head coach this season in Bart Jernigan, who lost his debut but now has the team in the win column.