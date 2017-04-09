Illinois pitcher Kenna Wilkey strikes out 20 of 22 batters in no-hitter

Northwestern softball signee Kenna Wilkey added another dominant performance to her career at Reed-Custer (Braidwood, Ill.).

Wilkey struck out 20 of the 22 batters she faced in a seven-inning no-hitter against Westmont, according to the Daily Journal. Wilkey also went 3-for-3 in the 10-0 victory.

Only one batter put the ball in play, and that was a popup to Wilkey in the circle. She also had one walk to prevent a perfect game.

Her performance follows Gigi Mancha’s in California in which Mancha struck out 21 batters in a no-hitter. Mancha had three walks.

Amazingly, the 20 strikeouts is not Wilkey’s career high. Three years ago, Wilkey had 23 in an 11-inning no-hitter. Her team won the game 3-0 in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.

Wilkey entered her senior season with more than 700 career strikeouts and also hits better than .500 at the plate.

“Kenna mixes speeds well and spins the ball through the zone,” Northwestern coach Kate Drohan said after Wilkey signed. “We are looking for Kenna to have an immediate impact on our staff and to provide an offensive spark as well.”