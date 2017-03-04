Kennedy girls place third in 2A state tournament

The Kennedy High School girls basketball team thrives on its pressure defense and it was on display Saturday against Imbler in the OSAA Class 2A girls third-place game against Imbler at Pendleton Convention Center.

No. 3 seed Kennedy limited No. 5 seed Imbler to 22 percent from the field and forced 19 turnovers en route to a 39-30 victory.

“Our defense is definitely really good and teams seem to struggle when we press them,” junior guard Kaylin Cantu said. “They can’t get through it.”

The Trojans (17-11) flashed offense at an opportune time and it proved decisive.

Cantu made back-to-back 3-pointers in a 20-second span that extended the lead to 29-15 with 2:27 left in the third quarter. Her first long-range field goal was the first 3-pointer of the game from either team.

“I wasn’t gonna take the second one and then I was wide open so I thought, why not,” said Cantu, who scored 11 points and had a game-high five steals. “I just shot it and made it.”

Imbler (16-7) never got closer than nine points the rest of the way and placed fifth in the tournament.

Kennedy sophomore forward Kalyssa Kleinschmit joined Cantu in double figures with 10 points. Junior forward Hannah Arritola added six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Kennedy, which lost to fellow Tri-River Conference member Western Mennonite in the semifinals Friday, was the defending state champion.

A third-place finish despite the graduation of Lakin Susee, last season’s 2A Player of the Year, was impressive.

“It feels really good cause a lot of people thought we wouldn’t be able to (get this far)” Cantu said. “They thought we’d struggle a little so to get third, that’s a lot for us. We’re really proud of it.”

KENNEDY 39, IMBLER 30

Imbler: Robertson 11, Smith 9, Rudd 6, McGinness 2, Stirewalt 2, Hassan, Kilpatrick. Totals: 9 11-19 70.

Kennedy: Cantu 11, Kleinschmit 10, Arritola 6, Brown 4, Carley 3, Jaeger 2, Traeger 2, Frey 1, I. Gomez, Y. Gomez, Garcia, Seiler. Totals: 13 11-17 39

Imbler – 7-8-5-10 – 30

Kennedy – 15-6-12-6 – 39

3-point field goals: Imbler 1 (Robertson); Kennedy 2 (Cantu 2)