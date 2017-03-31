Kentuckiana's strangest sports stories!

Whitney Creech’s high school basketball scoring record has landed her name in many places. It sits atop the Kentucky High School Athletic Association record book. It made it to the desk of then-President Barack Obama, who penned her a congratulatory letter.

And now it is immortalized alongside one-eyed goats, shrunken heads and anatomical anomalies in the annals of Ripley’s Believe it or Not lore.

Like so many of the titillating pieces of trivia and remarkable relics collected by the late Robert Ripley for his namesake cartoons and museums, the 5,527 points Creech, now a Western Kentucky freshman, scored for Jenkins High from 2008-16 beg for a bit of skepticism.

But sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

So it was with Creech’s record, which caught the attention of someone at Ripley Entertainment, producer of the syndicated Ripley’s Believe it or Not comic that each day shares oddball factoids from around the world. The March 23 edition of the comic strip features Creech, alongside notes about comet tails and pizza crusts, sporting a caption that reads: Basketball star Whitney Creech is the first high school player in Kentucky history to exceed 5,000 points in a career!

The man who submitted Creech’s record for consideration to Ripley’s, John Carpenter of Firebrick, Kentucky, also once had published a Ripley’s panel about the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 129-game home winning streak from 1943-55, and that got us at the Courier-Journal thinking: What other achievements from athletes in Kentucky and Indiana are so impressive, so astonishing or so outlandish they, too, deserved this kind of treatment?

Gannett designer and illustrator Clay Sisk sketched up what we believe to be some of the most incredible Kentuckiana sports facts, believe them or not.