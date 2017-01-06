Kentucky coach John Calipari: D-League instead of college is bad idea for high school players

Kentucky coach John Calipari says he wishes he could keep his players who are one-and-done for all four years, but he also has long defended players leaving after one year to help their families and the benefits of the college experience.

Calipari and Dan Patrick debated the issue on Calipari’s podcast. What Calipari doesn’t want to see is the D-League become a quasi-minor league for high school players who don’t go to college, even if the salaries in the league are increased.

The D-League restructured its salaries for this season with two tiers $19,500 and $26,000 with a team salary cap of $209,000.

Calipari wonders how many players would go to college if they could make some money immediately in the D-League and where that might leave them if they don’t get a call-up to the NBA. Here was his response, as noted by KentuckySportsRadio.com.