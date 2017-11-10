Kentucky commit Darian Kinnard celebrates Army Bowl selection

St. Ignatius (Cleveland, Ohio) offensive tackle Darian Kinnard received his Army Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Kinnard, a 6-7, 336-pound four-star, is the 16th-ranked offensive tackle in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Committing to Kentucky in early April, he gives Coach Stoops a big presence up front. Kentucky currently holds the 22nd-ranked recruiting class.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.