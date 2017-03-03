Kentucky commit Jarred Vanderbilt looking to represent with future teammates at Jordan Brand Classic

Victory Prep (Houston, Texas) senior Jarred Vanderbilt was honored Wednesday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It is an honor to named to the Jordan Brand Classic,” said Jarred Vanderbilt. “It is going to be a good time. There are a lot of my future teammates playing in the game too, so we have to represent.”

Vanderbilt is ranked the No. 17 player overall and No. 5 small forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-8 forward is committed to Kentucky, which currently has the No. 1 ranked class in 2017.

As part of the event, Jarred presented his father, Robert Vanderbilt, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.