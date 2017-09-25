Kentucky commit Jarren Williams presented with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) QB Jarren Williams received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

Williams, a Kentucky commit, is a four-star recruit and one of the top quarterbacks in talent-heavy Georgia.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.