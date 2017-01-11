Kentucky commits lead 2017 Naismith Trophy midseason boys basketball watch list

Three future Kentucky Wildcats are among the 25 players named to the Naismith Trophy High School Boys Player of the Year Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. The list is trimmed from 50 players on the preseason list.

The three are point guard Quade Green from Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), Nick Richards from The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) and P.J. Washington from Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.). The other schools with multiple players on the list are Duke, with Gary Trent Jr. from Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and Wendell Carter from Pace Academy (Atlanta), and Alabama with John Petty from Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.) and Collin Sexton from Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.).

The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March.