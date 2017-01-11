Menu

boys basketball

Kentucky commits lead 2017 Naismith Trophy midseason boys basketball watch list

The Patrick School's Nick Richards works under the basket as IMG's Emmitt Williams defends. IMG Academy and The Patrick School played Wednesday night in their City of Palms game to determine third place.

The Patrick School’s Nick Richards works under the basket as IMG’s Emmitt Williams defends at the City of Palms (Photo: News-Press)

Three future Kentucky Wildcats are among the 25 players named to the Naismith Trophy High School Boys Player of the Year Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. The list is trimmed from 50 players on the preseason list.

The three are point guard Quade Green from Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), Nick Richards from The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) and P.J. Washington from Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.). The other schools with multiple players on the list are Duke, with Gary Trent Jr. from Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) and Wendell Carter from Pace Academy (Atlanta), and Alabama with John Petty from Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.) and Collin Sexton from Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.).

The Player of the Year and All-America teams will be announced in March.

2017 Naismith Trophy High School Boy’s Player of the Year Mid-Season Watch List
Last Name First Name Hometown High School Position College Choice
Ayton DeAndre Phoenix, AZ Hillcrest Academy C Arizona
Bamba Mohamed Harlem, NY Westtown School C
Bowen Brian Saginaw, MI La Lumiere School SF
Brown, Jr. Troy Las Vegas, NV Centennial SF Oregon
Carter Wendell Atlanta, GA Pace Academy PF Duke
Duval Trevon Wilmington, DE IMG Academy PG
Felton Jalek Mullins, SC Gray Collegiate Academy SG North Carolina
Green Quade Philadelphia, PA Neumann-Goretti PG Kentucky
Hands Jaylen San Diego, CA Foothills Christian PG UCLA
Jackson Jaren Indianapolis, IN La Lumiere School PF Michigan State
Knox Kevin Tampa, FL Tampa Catholic SF
McCoy Brandon San Diego, CA Cathedral Catholic C
Petty John Huntsville, AL Jemison SG Alabama
Porter, Jr. Michael Seattle, WA Nathan Hale SF Washington
Preston Billy Los Angeles, CA Oak Hill Academy PF Kansas
Richards Nick Queens, NY The Patrick School C Kentucky
Robinson Mitchell New Orleans, LA Chalmette C Western Kentucky
Sexton Collin Mableton, GA Pebblebrook SG Alabama
Tilmon Jeremiah East St. Louis, IL East St. Louis C Illinois
Trent Jr. Gary Apple Valley, MN Prolific Prep SG Duke
Walker Lonnie Reading, PA Reading SG Miami
Walker M.J. Jonesboro, GA Jonesboro SG
Washington P.J. Las Vegas, NV Findlay College Prep PF Kentucky
Wilkes Kris Indianapolis, IN North Central SF UCLA
Young Trae Norman, OK Norman North PG

 

, , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News