Kentucky football coach gets in-school promotion, is forced to quit coaching job

Here’s an odd catch-22: what does a high school football coach do when he receives a promotion … that would force him to leave his job leading the program?

If you’re Tates Creek (Ky.) coach Antoine Sims, you step down promptly, for the remunerative and scheduling benefits that come with the new role.

As reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Sims was recently named the sergeant at Bryan Station High School by Fayette County Public Schools Law Enforcement. The new role is a significant promotion over his current position as a school officer at Tates Creek, and the schedule that it will require makes it unfeasible for Sims to fulfill its requirements and also coach back at Tates Creek.

Tates Creek Commodores Team of Week. @BLFishing and with Antoine Sims. Great young men Sunday 12:30 @CWLexington pic.twitter.com/B7YeUADXqc — ScholasticBallReport (@Sch_BallReport) September 15, 2016

The sudden split has led to a surprising job search for Tates Creek, which has hosted just five head coaches in more than five decades of existence. Sims finishes with a record of 23-23, but steady improvement that included a 9-3 record and Class 6A, District 8 title in 2017.

It’s unknown whether Sims will attempt to play some role in the football setup at Bryan Station or some other post, but for now he’ll be focused on campus law enforcement alone, taking him away from the game he played collegiately at Louisville long before he began coaching on Kentucky sidelines.