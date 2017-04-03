Kentucky high school softball player attacked and bitten by shark, lives to tell about it

One Louisville teenager’s spring break got real — as in real horrifying after she was attacked by a shark on Sunday in Destin, Fla.

But when the five-foot shark grabbed her, she punched it back. True story.

In an interview with the Courier-Journal, The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 17-year-old Caitlyn Taylor was in Destin with her high school softball team for a tournament when she was bitten on her leg in the Gulf of Mexico. The Atherton High School teen was swimming in an area behind a condominium at 1040 East Highway 98 in Destin.

According to a post on Okaloosa’s official Facebook page, the shark chomped down on Taylor while she was in waist-deep water around 3:39 p.m.

Michele Nicholson, an Okaloosa County Sheriff spokesperson, explained that the shark took her by the legs, tugged on her, and immediately turned her loose.

“She was hitting it with her hand and then it released, (it’s bite),” Nicholson said.

Wow. You go, girl!

The brave teen was taken by ambulance to the Destin Emergency Room, where she received 80 stitches. Luckily, no muscles or tendons were affected, Nicholson said.

Beyond lucky to be alive and well and thank you to everyone for the support and wishes and I'm going to be okay, love you guys❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/wm6wVryVzw — Caitlyn Taylor (@cbt212) April 3, 2017

The Courier-Journal attempted to contact Caitlyn and her family but they did not immediately respond.

On Sunday night, about six hours after the attack, Caitlyn posted an update on Twitter, along with a picture of the aftermath: “Beyond lucky to be alive and well and thank you to everyone for the support and wishes and I’m going to be okay, love you guys.”

Her sister, Paige Taylor, added to her sentiment — saying, “it was such a traumatizing event out there and I’m so lucky to still have my sister who is so strong and a such a fighter.”

it was such a traumatizing event out there and i'm so lucky to still have my sister who is so strong and a such a fighter 💗 https://t.co/2Jlac8ZP56 — paige taylor (@pdt802) April 3, 2017

Taylor’s friends rallied around her — praising her on social media for her brave smackdown.

@cbt212 glad that you are okay, but this is officially the most badass story anyone could ever have in their life — ryan boyle (@ryanboyle8208) April 3, 2017

