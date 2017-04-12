Kentucky lands commitment from four-star guard Jemarl Baker

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky added a much-needed class of 2017 perimeter player on Tuesday.

Four-star guard Jemarl Baker verbally committed to the Wildcats staff, unofficially becoming the seventh member of Kentucky’s No. 1-ranked Class of 2017 class.

Kentucky coach John Calipari visited and offered a scholarship to Baker, a 6-2, 185-pound standout from Los Angeles last week. Baker committed to California in December, but de-committed after coach Cuonzo Martin left for Missouri.

Ranked the No. 73 player in the country by the 247Sports Composite, Baker helps fill the void in Kentucky’s backcourt as NBA decisions and attrition left the Wildcats perimeter short on depth for the 2017-18 season.