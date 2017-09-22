Kentucky picks up its first 2018 hoops commitment in five-star PG Immanuel Quickley

Is anyone having a better end of the week than five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley?

On Thursday his summer travel squad, Team BBC (Md.), announced that his No. 3 jersey would be retired and Friday evening he made his pledge to his “dream school” Kentucky.

Quickley, who is ranked No. 12 overall in the ESPN 100, picked the Wildcats over Kansas and Miami.

The timing of Quickley’s announcement seems coincidental since his good friend, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.) wing Zion Williamson, who is ranked No. 2 overall, begins his official visit in Lexington today.

Back in August, Quickley and Williamson told USA Today Sports that they’d been in talks about teaming up in college.

“I just love playing with point guards with high IQ’s,” Williamson said. “Immanuel (Quickley) is an amazing point guard. He just knows how to play the game. That makes it even more fun.”

The pair stopped short of classifying their talks of teaming up as a full-on package deal, but Quickley was confident that “it’ll happen for us in the end.”

Last season, Quickley averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 assists per game for the Patriots. He continued his dominant run this summer pumping in 26 points per game at the adidas Summer Championships.

Quickley is the Wildcats’ first commitment from the 2018 class.

Here’s what Kentucky is getting in Quickley.

