Kentucky regional basketball tourney pairings

Here are the pairings for the regional basketball tournaments that will start across Kentucky on Sunday (all times p.m. and local to site).

GIRLS

FIRST AT MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY

* Monday – Ballard Memorial (8-20) vs. McCracken County (14-18), 6; Marshall County (25-7) vs. Carlisle County (21-4), 7:45

* Tuesday – Paducah Tilghman (7-24) vs. Murray (23-5), 6; Fulton County (14-14) vs. Graves County (27-4), 7:45

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 7:45

* Saturday – Final, 7

SECOND AT HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL

* Monday – Lyon County (19-10) vs. Webster County (19-12), 6; Christian County (16-13) vs. Hopkins County Central (11-19), 7:40

* Tuesday – Madisonville-North Hopkins (18-12) vs. Hopkinsville (22-8), 6; Henderson County (24-5) vs. Crittenden County (25-7), 7:40

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 7:40

* Saturday – Final, 7

THIRD AT OWENSBORO SPORTSCENTER

* Monday – McLean County (10-19) vs. Grayson County (19-10), 6; Owensboro Catholic (19-13) vs. Breckinridge County (22-10), 7:45

* Tuesday – Meade County (16-12) vs. Apollo (23-7), 6; Edmonson County (23-8) vs. Muhlenberg County (17-11), 7:45

* Friday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15

* Sunday – Final, 3

FOURTH AT WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

* Sunday – Bowling Green (21-8) vs. Monroe County (29-2), 3; Russellville (11-19) vs. Metcalfe County (17-15), 5

* Monday – Russell County (23-8) vs. Franklin-Simpson (15-15), 6; Barren County (20-12) vs. South Warren (21-8), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 8

* Sunday, March 5 – Final, 3

FIFTH AT MARION COUNTY

* Monday – LaRue County (13-18) vs. Marion County (21-11), 6; Bardstown (22-9) vs. Elizabethtown (26-3), 8:15

* Tuesday – John Hardin (23-7) vs. Green County (20-10), 6; Adair County (9-21) vs. Nelson County (27-3), 8:15

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 8:15

* Saturday – Final, 7

SIXTH AT VARIOUS SITES

* Monday – Doss (12-12) at Bullitt East (25-7), 7; Fairdale (12-16) at North Bullitt (25-7), 7; Moore (20-7) at Butler (29-2), 7; Mercy (15-14) at Holy Cross (15-16), 7

* Wednesday (at Valley) – Semifinals at 3:30 and 5

* Saturday (at Valley) – Final at 5:30

SEVENTH AT VARIOUS SITES

* Monday – Christian Academy (20-12) at Manual (21-7), 7; Waggener (4-26) at Male (28-2), 7; Central (15-13) at Eastern (22-8), 7; Assumption (14-19) at Sacred Heart (26-5), 7

* Wednesday (at Valley) – Semifinals, 6:45 and 8:30

* Saturday (at Valley) – Final, 7:30

EIGHTH AT OLDHAM COUNTY

* Monday – Oldham County (15-15) vs. Simon Kenton (24-6), 6:30; Carroll County (12-18) vs. Anderson County (24-7), 8

* Tuesday – Grant County (14-17) vs. Trimble County (24-4), 6:30; Spencer County (19-12) vs. Owen County (22-7), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8

* Saturday – Final, 7

NINTH AT BB&T ARENA

* Monday – Cooper (20-7) vs. Highlands (22-8), 6:30; Lloyd Memorial (16-13) vs. Covington Holy Cross (18-10), 8

* Tuesday – Newport Central Catholic (12-16) vs. Conner (26-6), 6:30; Holmes (24-5) vs. Dixie Heights (14-18), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8

* Sunday – Final, 2

10TH AT HARRISON COUNTY

* Monday – Bracken County (11-14) vs. Nicholas County (21-11), 6; Scott (20-12) vs. Clark County (26-4), 7:30

* Tuesday – Harrison County (13-19) vs. Mason County (21-8), 6; Bourbon County (16-16) vs. Campbell County (19-12), 7:30

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 7:30

* Saturday – Final, 7

11TH AT EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

* Monday – Woodford County (14-18) vs. Lafayette (22-9), 6:30; Madison Southern (9-21) vs. Scott County (19-9), 8:15

* Tuesday – Henry Clay (15-15) vs. Franklin County (27-5), 6:30; Paul Dunbar (19-11) vs. Madison Central (23-9), 8:15

* Wednesday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15

* Friday – Final, 7:30

12TH AT PULASKI COUNTY

* Monday – Boyle County (18-14) vs. Mercer County (24-6), 6; Rockcastle County (17-13) vs. Southwestern (18-10), 7:45

* Tuesday – Wayne County (17-14) vs. Somerset (12-18), 6; West Jessamine (21-9) vs. Lincoln County (21-8), 7:45

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 8

* Saturday – Final, 5

13TH AT CORBIN ARENA

* Monday – Corbin (13-19) vs. Harlan County (26-2), 6; North Laurel (21-11) vs. Lynn Camp (22-10), 7:30

* Tuesday – Knox Central (7-22) vs. South Laurel (25-6), 6; Harlan (24-8) vs. Clay County (20-11), 7:30

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 7:30

* Saturday – Final, 7

14TH AT HAZARD

* Monday – Letcher County Central (18-14) vs. Breathitt County (13-14), 6; Leslie County (25-5) vs. Owsley County (14-14), 8

* Tuesday – Estill County (19-11) vs. Knott County Central (25-6), 6; Wolfe County (18-11) vs. Perry County Central (20-4), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6 and 8

* Saturday – Final, 7

15TH AT EAST KENTUCKY EXPO CENTER

* Monday – Betsy Layne (14-17) vs. Pike County Central (21-11), 6:30; Pikeville (20-8) vs. Johnson Central (26-6), 8

* Tuesday – Lawrence County (10-21) vs. South Floyd (25-7), 6:30; Paintsville (25-4) vs. Shelby Valley (26-4), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8

* Saturday – Final, 5

16TH AT MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY

* Monday – Ashland Blazer (10-19) vs. Russell (21-11), 6:30; Menifee County (20-12) vs. East Carter (24-7), 8

* Tuesday – Lewis County (19-11) vs. Boyd County (23-8), 6:30; West Carter (19-13) vs. Fleming County (19-12), 8

* Friday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8

* Saturday – Final, 7

BOYS

FIRST AT MURRAY STATE UNIVERSITY

*Wednesday – Mayfield (21-10) vs. Hickman County (12-14), 6; Paducah Tilghman (19-10) vs. Calloway County (21-10), 7:45

*Thursday – Marshall County (21-10) vs. McCracken County (24-8), 6; Fulton County (11-18) vs. Graves County (24-7), 7:45

* Monday, March 6 – Semifinals, 6 and 7:45

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 7

SECOND AT HOPKINSVILLE

* Wednesday – Webster County (17-14) vs. Lyon County (17-12), 6; Christian County (25-7) vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins (15-14), 7:40

* Thursday – Livingston Central (18-14) vs. Hopkinsville (25-6), 6; Dawson Springs (17-15) vs. Henderson County (21-9), 7:40

* Monday, March 6 – Semifinals, 6 and 7:40

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 7

THIRD AT OWENSBORO SPORTSCENTER

* Wednesday – Meade County (10-21) vs. Edmonson County (19-10), 6; Ohio County (15-13) vs. Owensboro Catholic (21-10), 7:45

* Thursday – Butler County (12-15) vs. Hancock County (27-4), 6; Daviess County (19-12) vs. Muhlenberg County (15-15), 7:45

* Saturday – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8:15

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 7

FOURTH AT WESTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

* Tuesday – Barren County (17-15) vs. Bowling Green (29-2), 6; Russell County (7-24) vs. Franklin-Simpson (25-6), 8

* Wednesday – Russellville (20-11) vs. Monroe County (17-12), 6; Greenwood (19-13) vs. Clinton County (22-9), 8

* Monday, March 6 – Semifinals, 6 and 8

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 6

FIFTH AT CENTRAL HARDIN

Draw on Sunday

SIXTH AT VARIOUS SITES

* Tuesday – Valley (21-8) at Southern (17-12), 7; DeSales (18-12) at Fern Creek (30-2), 7; Jeffersontown (10-19) at Doss (20-10), 7; Moore (20-11) at Pleasure Ridge Park (17-10), 7

* Friday (at Valley) – Semifinals, 6 and 7:45

* Tuesday, March 7 (at Valley) – Final, 7

SEVENTH AT VARIOUS SITES

* Tuesday – Central (13-15) at Ballard (25-6), 7; St. Xavier (19-11) at Trinity (28-3), 7; Waggener (19-11) at Manual (9-19), 7; Christian Academy (22-10) at Male (15-13), 7

* Thursday (at Valley) – Semifinals, 6 and 7:45

* Monday, March 6 (at Valley) – Final, 7

EIGHTH AT HENRY COUNTY

Draw on Sunday

NINTH AT BB&T ARENA

Draw on Sunday

10TH AT MASON COUNTY

* Wednesday – Clark County (20-12) vs. Campbell County (28-4), 6; Bracken County (16-14) vs. Harrison County (6-25), 7:30

* Thursday – Robertson County (16-14) vs. Paris (25-7), 6; Scott (18-12) vs. Mason County (17-15), 7:30

* Monday, March 6 – Semifinals, 6 and 7:30

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 7

11TH AT EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

* Wednesday – Lexington Catholic (22-8) vs. Franklin County (14-18), 6:30; Sayre (22-9) vs. Madison Southern (26-5), 8:15

* Thursday – Frankfort (11-21) vs. Scott County (27-5), 6:30; Madison Central (18-14) vs. Lexington Christian (23-8), 8:15

* Saturday – Semifinals, 1:30 and 3:15

* Monday, March 6 – Final, 7:30

12TH AT LINCOLN COUNTY

* Wednesday – Wayne County (16-16) vs. Lincoln County (23-9), 6; Rockcastle County (20-11) vs. Mercer County (23-7), 7:45

* Thursday – Boyle County (16-14) vs. Southwestern (24-5), 6; West Jessamine (15-16) vs. Pulaski County (24-7), 7:45

* Monday, March 6 – Semifinals, 6 and 7:45

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 7

13TH AT CORBIN ARENA

* Wednesday – North Laurel (24-7) vs.Knox Central (26-5), 6; Harlan (14-14) vs. Corbin (25-5), 7:30

* Thursday – South Laurel (22-10) vs. Clay County (17-12), 6; Lynn Camp (18-12) vs. Harlan County (28-3), 7:30

* Saturday – Semifinals, 1 and 2:30

* Monday, March 6 – Final, 7

14TH AT BREATHITT COUNTY

Draw on Sunday

15TH AT EAST KENTUCKY EXPO CENTER

* Wednesday – Shelby Valley (16-14) vs. Johnson Central (25-6), 6:30; Allen Central (14-18) vs. Lawrence County (21-11), 8

* Thursday – Magoffin County (18-11) vs. South Floyd (20-12), 6:30; Belfry (14-17) vs. Pikeville (20-8), 8

* Saturday – Semifinals, 7 and 8:30

* Monday, March 6 – Final, 7:30

16TH AT MOREHEAD STATE UNIVERSITY

* Wednesday – Russell (13-18) vs. Boyd County (25-6), 6:30; Fleming County (8-23) vs. Elliott County (23-3), 8

* Thursday – West Carter (24-6) vs. Greenup County (22-9), 6:30; Ashland Blazer (13-18) vs. Rowan County (24-8), 8

* Monday, March 6 – Semifinals, 6:30 and 8

* Tuesday, March 7 – Final, 7