Kentucky signee Jarred Vanderbilt guarantees a national title for the Cats next year

Go ahead and admit it, watching the famous One Shining Moment song following ?’s national title win Monday night was only fun for their fan base.

Well, we’ve got a silvering lining for at least one fan base courtesy of Victory Prep (Houston, Texas) forward Jarred Vanderbilt: Kentucky will thoroughly enjoy the timeless classic this time next year.

Full disclosure, Vanderbilt is signed to play in Lexington next season, still he’s offered a guarantee that will have Big Blue Nation salivating for the next seven months.

Check out what all he had to say below.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY