Kentucky signee Nick Richards living a dream getting to play in Jordan Brand Classic

The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) senior Nick Richards was honored Wednesday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“This is a blessing and dream come true,” said Richards. “I have worked hard to get this great opportunity and I can’t thank God and my family enough for helping me, this is all for them.”

Richards is ranked the No. 11 player overall and No. 5 center in the Class of 2017 by ESPN. The 6-11 center has signed with Kentucky, which currently has the No. 1 ranked class in 2017.

As part of the event, Richards presented his mother, Marion Tenn, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.