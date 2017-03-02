Kentucky signee P.J. Washington blessed to continue the Findlay Prep tradition at the Jordan Brand Classic

Finlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) senior P.J. Washington was honored Tuesday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m blessed to be selected to the Jordan Brand Classic,” said PJ Washington. “A lot of former Findlay Prep players have been to the game and I look forward to continuing the Findlay tradition.”

Washington is ranked the No. 13 player overall and No. 5 power forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-8 forward has signed with Kentucky, which currently has the No. 1 ranked class in 2017.

As part of the event, Washington presented his siblings, Spencer and Alexandria Washington, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.