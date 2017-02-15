Kentucky signee Quade Green honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.) senior Quade Green was honored Friday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“This is huge,” said Quade Green “This is what every kid dreams of. The chance to play in New York with Jordan across their chest. Just blessed to have my dreams coming true.”

Green is ranked the No. 24 player overall, No. 4 point guard in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-1 point guard is headed to Kentucky, joining other signees P.J. Washington, Nick Richards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jarred Vanderbilt.

As part of the event, Green presented his parents, Berry Green and Tamika Johnson, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.