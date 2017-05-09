Ohio track and cross country coach wins Cincinnati's Flying Pig Marathon

Anderson (Cincinnati) track and cross country coach Kerry Lee was the women’s champion of the 2017 Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, finishing with a time of 2:53:55.

It was her first time winning the event, which is in its 19th year.

Lee, 42, is from Hyde Park. Her victory generated an explosion of Twitter elation, with her fans thrilled that Lee had won after several near-misses. Lee had finished in the top three of the Flying Pig each year since 2011, including second in 2016.

“It’s a goal I set a long time ago,” a beaming Lee said. “I have worked for it every year, and every year I think I wanted it more. Really, because of the kids I coach, I want to show them grit, guts and going for your goals. Working hard pays off.”

Lee was helped Sunday by a four-man relay of Anderson distance runners, who took turns running with her. This was the first time Lee had tried that approach, with she and her athletes all wearing Anderson orange-and-black colors.

“They all ran an average of six or so miles with me,” Lee said.

The Anderson Four were Liam Gallagher, Ben Lindblad, Will Thomas and Joe Ingram.

And here is Kerry Lee of #Anderson, 2017 women's Flying Pig Marathon champion pic.twitter.com/44KW8WTMFu — Tom Groeschen (@TomGroeschen) May 7, 2017

Lee has been coaching at Anderson for 19 years, coaching cross country in the fall and distance track in the spring. Longtime coach Andy Wolf remains the head boys track coach at Anderson, with Lee doing the distance coaching.

“This was my 25th marathon today, and seventh Pig,” Lee said. “I love the Pig.”