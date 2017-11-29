Kevin Durant on Zion Williamson: 'He's a once-in-a-generation type athlete'

If you want to get an authentic and legitimate review of the best barbecue, you bring in Austin smokehouse legend Aaron Franklin. Want an unbiased view on the future of basketball? Bring the highlights to Kevin Durant.

That’s precisely what Overtime arranged, cueing up a series of highlights from LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Scottie Lewis, Cam Reddish, Luther Muhammad, Cole Anthony and Keldon Johnson. While Durant was overwhelmingly positive about each prospect (and why wouldn’t he be; they’re the nation’s best after all), his praise for a couple particularly stood out.

Yes, Durant was impressed by the growth exhibited by LaMelo Ball, but he sure sounded more won over by Williamson and Reddish.

For Williamson, Durant couldn’t get over the teen’s athleticism. He called him both “a bull in a China shop,” and, “a once-in-a-generation type athlete” and made it clear that he feels Williamson has all the tools to succeed at the next level and beyond.

It was a similar story for Reddish, who, “can be a pro if he puts the work in, for sure.”

“His athleticism is off the charts,” Durant said of Reddish. You can keep going and finish at the rim like that? Next level. …

“I like this kid. He can be a star.”

There were other great compliments for other members of the KD watch group, but Williamson and Reddish stood out among the crew. We’re obviously still years away from discovering if any of them can come anywhere near KD’s accomplishments, but they’ve done something right if they’re getting his attention this early.