Kevin Kelley receives ALL-USA Football Coach of the Year trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kevin Kelley, coach at Pulaski Academy, received his American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Coach of the Year award during a ceremony at his coaching clinic.

Erin Conroy, a project manager for USA TODAY Sports, made the presentation.

Kelley and Pulaski Academy won their third consecutive 5A state title and posted a 13-1 record during the 2016 season. His overall record is 165-25-1 in 14 years as Pulaski’s head coach. His teams have made it to the state semifinals in 12 of those seasons and have won six state titles in eight attempts.

Along with winning games, Kelley is noted for his innovative style with no punts and frequent rugby-style laterals.

