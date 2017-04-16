Report: Elite recruit Kevin Knox turned down offer to play in China

Tampa Catholic (Fla.) small forward Kevin Knox is ranked as the No. 7 player in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2017 and remains uncommitted as the signing period began last Wednesday.

At the McDonald’s All America Game in Chicago, Knox initially pegged this week as the time he’ll decide among North Carolina, Duke, Florida State, Missouri and Kentucky because that’s Tampa Catholic’s spring break.

That is not set in stone, and a story in the Tampa Bay Times indicated a decision won’t come until at least next week after being on the road extensively for McDonald’s, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Finally back home🙏🏽😩 — Kev‼️ (@kevin_knox23) April 15, 2017

Since the McDonald’s game, Knox has added Missouri to the mix and took a visit there last weekend with No. 1 overall player Michael Porter Jr. and four-star guard Blake Harris.

Knox’s goal has been to be a one-and-done, but that one will come at college.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Knox and his family have turned down an offer to play in China for $1.4 million for next season before he becomes eligible for the NBA Draft.

The family has taken out a $1 million insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London to safeguard against potential injury in college.

“I didn’t put much stock into the offer,” Kevin Knox Sr. told The Times. “We politely said thanks but no thanks. He’s going to college.”

Which college that will be is the question.