Kevin Knox honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

Kevin Knox, a senior at Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.), was honored Friday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m excited to play in the game,” said Kevin Knox. “There is a lot of great guys playing and I look forward to enjoying the moment.”

Knox is ranked the No. 8 player overall, No. 2 small forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports. The 6-8 forward is down to Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina, in which his official visit to North Carolina this past weekend was postponed due to unexpected concerns about water safety in and around Chapel Hill.

As part of the event, he presented his father, Kevin Knox Sr., with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.