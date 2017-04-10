Kevin Knox was visiting Missouri with Michael Porter Jr. and Blake Harris this weekend

Cuonzo Martin got another huge recruit over the weekend with the commitment of Blake Harris. Like Michael Porter Jr., Harris joined the Tigers after defecting from Washington. Now that duo is angling to add a third huge commitment.

On Sunday afternoon, Porter. Jr. tweeted out the following image:

In case you didn’t know already, that’s Porter Jr. on the left, Harris in the middle and Kevin Knox Jr. on the right. Knox, the Tampa Catholic star who recently teamed with Porter Jr. at the Nike Hoop Summit.

That connection, as well as longstanding friendship between the pair, has Missouri fans thinking they could — and working to ensure — they land all three top recruits for Martin’s first season on campus.