Kewaunee moves to 10-1 in Packerland | Girls Rdp

Sara Dax scored 21 points and Brooke Geier had 18 points with nine rebounds as the Kewaunee girls basketball team downed Sturgeon Bay 64-17 in a Packerland Conference matchup Monday night.

Kewaunee (15-4, 10-1) led 39-8 at halftime.

Hailey DeGrave scored nine points for Sturgeon Bay (1-17, 1-10).

Sturgeon Bay…8 9 – 17

Kewaunee…39 25 – 64

STURGEON BAY – Rockendorf 2, Blau 1, DeGrave 9, Klotz 3. 3-pt: DeGrave 1, Klotz 1. FT: 1-7. F: 12.

KEWAUNEE – Geier 18, Kudick 1, Lamack 4, Olsen 8, Malach 4, Dax 21, Tlachac 6, Gaedtke 2. FT: 7-9. F: 10.

Amherst 59,

Bonduel 52 (OT)

AMHERST – The Bears fell just short in overtime on the road against the top team in the Central Wisconsin-8.

Emily Sorenson poured in 23 points to lead Bonduel (14-5, 7-4), while Brynn Reinke drained four 3’s and scored 12 points.

Ashley Groshek scored 13 points for Amherst (17-1, 11-1), which hit free throws in overtime to hold on.

Bonduel…24 26 2 – 52

Amherst…29 21 9 – 59

BONDUEL – H. Sorenson 6, E. Sorenson 23, Reinke 12, Pedersen 4, Carpenter 7. 3-pt: Reinke 4. FT: 6-10. F: 25.

AMHERST – Moe 6, Glisczinski 2, Groshek 13, Berry 7, Dose 2, Dombrowski 12, Boelte 6, Haferbecker 1, Pearson 10. 3-pt: Berry 1. FT: 26-36. F: 12.

Wrightstown 57,

Fox Valley Luth. 38

APPLETON – Kailee Van Zeeland scored 19 points as the Tigers got off to a quick start and picked up the NEC road victory.

Danielle Nennig added 12 points and Alisha Murphy added nine points for Wrightstown, which improved to 16-2, 13-1 in league play.

Jenna Bruss scored 15 points for Lutheran (9-8, 7-7).

Wrightstown…32 25 – 57

Fox Valley Luth.…18 20 – 38

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 6, Guns 4, Riha 3, Murphy 9, Nennig 12, Van Zeeland 17, Hohenstein 2, Glodowski 2, Wolske 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 2, Nennig 1, Murphy 1, Riha 1, Van Zeeland 2. FT: 6-8. F: 11.

FOX VALLEY LUTH. – Krueger 5, Bruss 15, Duciaume 5, Verbeke 4, A. Charron 4, Wolf 5. 3-pt: Krueger 1, Bruss 2, Duciaume 1, Wolf 1. FT: 3-6. F: 10.

Oneida Nation 77, Stockbridge 53

ONEIDA – Yehli Rodriguez poured in 28 points as the Thunderhawks cruised to a non-conference win.

Jashon Killspotted hit three 3’s and scored 17 points and Cierra Johnson added eight for Oneida (4-15).

Rhonda Cole had 26 points for Stockbridge.

Stockbridge…15 38 – 53

Oneida Nation…34 43 – 77

STOCKBRIDGE – Gollnick 4, Cole 26, Ecker 5, Hermann 10, Krebsbach 8. 3-pt: Ecker 1, Krebsbach 2. FT: 12-22. F: 13.

ONEIDA NATION – Lee 4, Killspotted 17, Rodriguez 28, Barber 5, Ackley 4, Johnson 8, House 7, Metoxen 4. 3-pt: Killspotted 3, House 1. FT: 11-13. F: 24. Fouled out: Lee, Killspotted, Ackley.