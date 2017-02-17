Kewaunee wins outright Packerland title | Girls Rdp

KEWAUNEE – Kewaunee’s girls basketball team secured the outright Packerland Conference championship on Thursday, downing rival Algoma 45-30 to conclude the regular season.

It is the first Packerland title for the Storm (18-4, 13-1) since it shared three-straight championships with Algoma, in 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13.

The season also ends an amazing run for Algoma’s program. The Wolves had won or shared the Packerland Conference title for each season since 2006-07 – 10 straight years.

Brooke Geier scored 17 points and Sara Dax scored 14 points for Kewaunee.

Mikayla Haack led Algoma (9-13, 9-5) with 10 points.

Algoma…17 13 – 30

Kewaunee…22 23 – 45

ALGOMA – Haack 10, M. Guilette 6, Spitzer 8, Nessinger 2, Zimmerman 4. 3-pt: Haack 2, Spitzer 2, Zimmerman 1. FT: 5-10. F: 14.

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 3, Geier 17, Kudick 2, Olsen 2, Baumgartner 7, Dax 14. 3-pt: Rentmeester 1, Geier 1, Baumgartner 1. FT: 6-9. F: 7.

Ashwaubenon 60,

Bay Port 47

ASHWAUBENON – Maddie Koch had 13 points, one of four Jaguars scoring in double figures in the nice FRCC win.

Megan Servais added 12 points and seven rebounds, Peyton Wright also scored 12 and Autumn Schlader added 10 for Ashwaubenon (15-7, 12-6), which led by 15 at halftime.

Maddie Re had 19 points and 15 rebounds while Meg Knutson scored 18 points on 8-of-24 shooting for Bay Port (16-6, 14-4).

Bay Port…21 26 – 47

Ashwaubenon…36 24 – 60

BAY PORT – Re 19, Knutson 18, Draghicchio 4, Nagel 2, Abel 2, Arbour 2. 3-pt: Re 1, Knutson 2. FT: 4-6. F: 22. Fouled out: Arbour.

ASHWAUBENON – Koch 13, Servais 12, Wright 12, Schlader 10, Rolling 7, Kupsh 4, VanLaanen 2. 3-pt: Wright 1, Rolling 1. FT: 20-25. F: 12. Fouled out: Koch.

De Pere 85,

Sheb. South 32

DE PERE – 10 players scored and even more played in the Redbirds’ regular season-ending home win.

Olivia DeCleene had 13 points and Liz Nies had 12 points for De Pere (20-2, 17-1), which had already clinched the FRCC title.

Izzy Barrington had nine points for South (1-20, 0-17).

Sheb. South…20 12 – 32

De Pere…52 33 – 85

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 6, Barrington 8, Lopeztegui 3, Marver 6, Pfile 7. 3-pt: Banie 2, Lopeztegui 1, Marver 2. FT: 1-2. F: 15.

DE PERE – E. Miller 4, Schneider 9, Boyd 9, DeCleene 13, L. Miller 9, N. Cerrato 3, L. Cerrato 3, Simeons 5, R. Miller 8, Nies 12. 3-pt: Schneider 1, Boyd 1, DeCleene 1, L. Miller 3, N. Cerrato 1, Simeons 1. FT: 11-13. F: 9.

G.B. Preble 49, Manitowoc 40

GREEN BAY – Three Trojans combined for 36 points in the FRCC matchup.

Brynne Luther led the way for Preble (5-17, 4-14) with 13 points while teammate Alysse Kott added 12 and Kendall Renard 11.

The Ships (4-18, 2-16) got a game-high 16 points from Nicole Parrish before fouling out.

Manitowoc…17 23 – 40

Green Bay Preble…23 26 – 49

MANITOWOC – Kliment 4, Parrish 16, Zimmer 3, Wrolson 4, Hecker 3, Hager 5, Bartow 5. 3-pt: Zimmer 1, Hecker 1, Bartow 1. FT: 7-11. F: 17. Fouled out: Parrish.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 9, Molling 4, Luther 13, Kott 12, Renard 11. 3-pt: Luther 1, Renard 2. FT: 12-20. F: 11.

Notre Dame 50, Sheboygan North 45

SHEBOYGAN – Maddie and Hana Reitz combined to score 25 points to lead the Trojans in the impressive FRCC victory.

Kaycee Gierczak added nine points for the Trojans (14-8, 11-7) who made 15 free throws in the contest.

The Golden Raiders (16-6, 12-6) were led in scoring by Meredith Opie with 15 points and Kiara Dallman with 14.

Notre Dame…22 28 – 50

Sheboygan North…16 29 – 45

NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 3, M Reitz 15, Morgan 5, Gierczak 9, Opichka 6, Milton 2, H Reitz 10. 3-pt: Laskowski, Morgan, Opichka. FT: 15-20. F: 12.

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 2, Kertscher 1, Gierach 5, Opie 15, Dallman 14, Platz 8. 3-pt: Gierach 1, Opie 2, Dallman 1, Platz 1. FT: 7-9. F: 15.

G.B. Southwest 54, Pulaski 52

PULASKI – Jaddan Simmons tallied 20 points, leading the Trojans to the FRCC road victory.

Kiara Thomas recorded 15 points for Southwest (11-10, 8-9), all from the 3-point line.

Emily Higgins led all scorers for Pulaski (11-11, 9-9), dropping 28 points. Sydney Ripley totaled 10 points and Hayley Splan added nine for the Red Raiders.

G.B. Southwest…24 30 – 54

Pulaski…20 32 – 52

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 20, Thomas 15, Bouche 8, Lawler 6, Thiel 3, Pamanet 2. 3-pt: Thomas 5, Thiel 1. FT: 6-9. F: 17.

PULASKI – Higgins 28, Ripley 10, Splan 9, Winter 3, Majewski 2. 3-pt: Splan 3, Winter 1. FT: 8-13. F: 14.

West De Pere 71, Green Bay East 9

DE PERE – The Phantoms wrapped up an unbeaten Bay Conference season.

Liz Edinger finished with 27 points and Brehna Evans added 20 for West De Pere (20-1, 14-0).

Edinger and Evans each had 16 points in the first half.

Green Bay East…4 5 – 9

West De Pere…40 31 – 71

GREEN BAY EAST – Delarwelle 1, Bazaldua 2, Dorado 2, Watts 2, Rehberg 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 1-6. F: 6.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 7, Kandravi 1, Appleton 2, Evans 20, Edinger 27, Demis 3, Korbelova 2, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 7. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Evans 2, Edinger 3, Demis 1. FT: 4-5. F: 12.

Xavier 86,

G.B. West 68

GREEN BAY – The Wildcats got two huge individual efforts but couldn’t make up for a slow start in the Bay loss.

Jazzlynn Koeller hit five 3-pointers and scored 34 points for West (6-15, 4-10), while Antonia King hit six 3’s and scored 25 points.

Bekah VandeHey had 28 points and Karly Weycker had 23 for Xavier (8-13, 7-7), which led by 16 at halftime.

Xavier…42 44 – 86

G.B. West…26 42 – 68

XAVIER – Freimuth 2, VandeHey 28, Schmitt 6, Vosters 2, Sowin 3, Ceranski 3, Seidler 2, C. Dombrowski 10, S. Dombrowski 7, Weycker 23. 3-pt: VandeHey 4, S. Dombrowski 1. FT: 15-22. F: 18.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 34, King 25, VerHaagh 5, Resulta 2, Solstad 2. 3-pt: Koeller 5, King 6, VerHaagh 1. FT: 14-21. F: 17. Fouled out: Koeller.

Seymour 54,

Menasha 34

MENASHA – The Thunder ended the first half with a 17-6 run and never looked back to finish in second place in the Bay.

Jenna Krause scored a game-high 17 points for Seymour (17-5, 12-2) while Hailey Oskey and McKendra Heinke each chipped in 11.

The Bluejays (3-18, 3-11) got 14 points from Alexa Yost.

Seymour…28 26 – 54

Menasha…17 17 – 31

SEYMOUR – Oskey 11, Riehl 3, Bluma 1, Seitz 1, VandenLangenberg 10, Krause 17, Heinke 11. 3-pt: Oskey 1, Krause 2, Heinke 1. FT: 12-26. F: 14.

MENASHA – Roen 7, Roesler 4, Yost 14, Bates 7, Hoekstra 2. 3-pt: Roen 1, Yost 1, Bates 1. FT: 9-10. F: 23.

NEW Lutheran 67, Oconto 51

OCONTO – The Blazers were on fire from deep, making 11 3-pointers in the Packerland win.

Afton Wenger made five of those 3’s to finish with 21 points for NEW (11-10, 8-6) and Morgan Meerstein chipped in with 19.

Alyson Nerenhausen scored 11 points to lead the Blue Devis (11-11, 5-10).

NEW Lutheran…26 41 – 67

Oconto…21 30 – 51

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 6, Meerstein 19, Wenger 21, Steffke 9, Nelson 2, Puyleart 1, Perino 9. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Meerstein 2, Wenger 5, Steffke 2. FT: 22-29. F: 10.

OCONTO – Jicha 9, Koch 5, Bucheger 2, Nerenhausen 11, Berth 10, Allen 5, Young 9. 3-pt: Koch 1, Allen 1, Young 3. FT: 8-11. F: 16. Fouled out: Allen.

Southern Door 64, Sevastopol 17

BRUSSELS – Ten different players scored for the Eagles in the home Packerland win.

Megan Pavlik led Southern Door (16-5, 12-2) in scoring with 17 points, while Hanna Mallien recorded 15 and Gabby Atkins had eight.

Courtney Tebo scored six points for Sevastopol (1-17, 0-14).

Sevastopol…8 9 – 17

Southern Door…39 25 – 64

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 4, Roalkvan 2, Tebo 6, Jorns 2, Daubner 2, LeClair 1. 3-pt: None. FT: 5-8. F: 7.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 2, Mallien 15, G. Atkins 8, J. Atkins 3, LeGrave 5, Bertrand 6, Pavlik 17, LaCrosse 4, Soto 2, Dantoin 4. 3-pt: Mallien 3, G. Atkins 2, J. Atkins 1, LeGrave 1, Bertrand 2, Pavlik 1. FT: 0-2. F: 9.

Gibraltar 68,

Sturgeon Bay 31

STURGEON BAY – Sheridan Ash registered 18 points as Gibraltar won the Packerland contest.

Ida Whitney and Payton Pluff each had 14 points for the Vikings (15-7, 8-6), while Riley Haleen scored nine and Raina Haleen tallied eight.

Hailey DeGrave totaled 12 points to lead Sturgeon Bay (2-19, 2-12) in scoring.

Gibraltar…38 30 – 68

Sturgeon Bay…11 20 – 31

GIBRALTAR – Caldecott 3, Sitle 2, Whitney 14, Ri. Haleen 9, Helm 2, Ash 18, Ra. Haleen 8, Pluff 14. 3-pt: Haleen 1. FT: 13-28. F: 17.

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 6, S. Bridenhagen 2, Blau 2, DeGrave 12, Alberts 4, A. Bridenhagen 2, Zuehlke 3. 3-pt: DeGrave 1. FT: 8-12. F: 17.

Bonduel 55,

Manawa 24

BONDUEL – Nine different Bears were able to score in the Central Wisconsin-8 matchup.

Hayley and Emily Sorenson each scored 11 points to lead the way for Bonduel (16-6, 9-5).

The Wolves (6-16, 1-13) were led in scoring by Haley Reierson with 11 points.

Manawa…9 15 – 24

Bonduel…28 27 – 55

MANAWA – Bessette 4, Struzynski 3, Reierson 11, Bailey 6. 3-pt: Reierson 1. FT: 7-27. F: 20.

BONDUEL – Collier 2, H Sorenson 11, Emily Sorenson 11, Reinke 9, Pedersen 9, Schnell 3, Carpenter 5, LaBerge 3, Bohr 2. 3-pt: H Sorenson 1, Reinke 1. FT: 9-14. F: 20.

Bowler 51, Menominee Ind. 45

BOWLER -The Eagles were unable to mount the comeback needed in the Central Wisconsin-10 Conference game.

Kendra Webster hit five 3’s and scored a game-high 20 points for Menominee Indian (8-14, 6-12).

Menominee Ind.…11 34 – 45

Bowler…24 27 – 51

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 20, Munson 7, Wayka 6, Waupoose 4, Chevalier 4, Martin 2, Wilber 2. 3-pt: Webster 4. FT: 3-11. F: 16.

BOWLER – Kietlinski 18, Wolf 12, Wolf 11, Breitrick 8, Matshe 3. 3-pt: Wolf 2. FT: 13-19. F: 19.