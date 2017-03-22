Basketball Key players in the boys basketball state finals By USA TODAY Sports March 22, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Adam Beasley, Crawford County: He hit a game-winner in the Class 2A sectional and averages 10.8 points per game. John Terhune/ Journal & Courier Blake Bennington, Twin Lakes: He averages 11.4 points for the Class 3A Indians. Bryce Bennington, Twin Lakes: He leads Twin Lakes with 12.1 points and 4.3 assists per game. Josh Brewer, Ben Davis: He hit a game-winner in a Class 4A semistate and averages 10 points per game. Keion Brooks, Fort Wayne North: The sophomore averages 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Class 4A Legends. Jaylen Butz, Fort Wayne North: He averages for 16.7 points and 12.2 points for the Class 4A Legends. Avery Denhart, Lafayette Central Catholic: He averages 16 points for the Class A Knights. Datrion Harper (10) and Jalen Newsom (30) get instruction from Ben Davis Giants coach Mark James. Jamal Harris, Crispus Attucks: He scored 30 points in a Class 3A semistate win. Aaron Henry, Ben Davis: He leads the Class 4A Giants in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (6.7). Eric Hunter, Tindley: He fills it up with 26.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Class A Tigers. Teyon Scanlan, Crispus Attucks: He averages 12.2 points for the Class 3A Tigers. Nike Sibande, Crispus Attucks: He averages 22 points and hits 40 percent of his 3-pointers for the Class 3A Tigers. Hunter White, Tindley: He averges 17.4 pionts and 6.1 rebounds for the Class A Tigers. basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Ben Davis' Josh Brewer Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Ben Davis' Datrion Harper Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Crispus Attucks' Nike Sibande