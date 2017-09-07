Key transfers make the race for DICK's Nationals berths super competitive

There are roughly seven months until the DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals kicks off, but it’s never too early to take a look at which teams are stacking the deck to punch their tickets to New York City.

Here’s a look at a handful of the top transfers from around the country.

Send notes on more key transfers for our running list to jcjordan@usatoday.com

– James Wiseman from Ensworth School (Nashville, Tenn.) to East (Memphis, Tenn.).

– Jordan Brown from Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.) to Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.).

– Josh Nickelberry from Trinity Christian School (Fayetteville, N.C.) to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

– Keldon Johnson from Huntington Prep (Huntington, W.Va.) to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

– Eric Ayala from Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

– Anfernee Simons from Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

– Keyshaun and Kobe Langley from Southwest Guildford (Greensboro, N.C.) to Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, N.C.).

– Roy Jones III from Pine Forest (Pensacola, Fla.) to Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

– Josh Green from Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

– Emmanuel Miller from Bill Crothers Prep (Can.) to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

– Isaiah Stewart from McQuaid (Rochester, N.Y.) to La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

– Rechon Black from Montverde (Montverde, Fla.) to Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.).

– Keyontae Johnson from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

– Emmitt Williams from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.).

– Damon Harge Jr. from Christ School (Arden, N.C.) to Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.).

