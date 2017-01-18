Khalil McKenzie's brother, Clayton Valley (Calif.) OL Jalen, commits to USC

He may be Khalil McKenzie’s brother, but Jalen McKenzie is his own man. Unlike Khalil’s cross-country trek to play at Tennessee, former NFL star Reggie McKenzie’s second son will stay closer to home, at USC.

The younger McKenzie announced his commitment decision on Twitter, confirming that he’ll become a Trojan just one week after receiving a scholarship offer from the school. He picked the Trojans ahead of interest from many of the nation’s top programs, including Miami, UCLA and Arizona State … but not Tennessee, interestingly.

McKenzie is a three-star offensive lineman, unlike his brother who was a five-star defensive tackle. If anyone thought Khalil McKenzie would be bitter that his brother didn’t follow his footsteps, he certainly didn’t leave that impression.