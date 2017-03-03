Kickapoo grinds out district title win against Ozark

Kickapoo’s third consecutive boys basketball district title win was, simply put, a grind.

The Chiefs survived Ozark 52-41 to win the Class 5 District 11 championship game Thursday at Hammons Student Center. Kickapoo (22-4) moves on to the sectional playoffs.

The Chiefs got second half scoring bursts from a usual suspect and an unlikely source. U.S. Naval Academy signee Cameron Davis scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half to turn what was a deadlock through three quarters into an 11-point win.

The unlikely man for Kickapoo was senior Travis Vokolek, normally a player who grabs rebounds, sets screens and plays hard-nosed defense. Vokolek scored a career-high 13 points. His teammates fed him for 10 second-half points.

“I didn’t know I had that much, that’s awesome—great team win getting this district championship, it’s awesome,” Vokolek said.

He is signed to play NCAA Division I football at Rutgers in the fall. The grind-it-out affair with Ozark suited Vokolek’s style.

“They are a great team. (Ozark) came out and played hard and we had to adjust to what they were doing. They were holding the ball a lot. We had to keep playing our defense and just play hard, and trust what we were doing,” Vokolek said.

Kickapoo exploded for 24 points in the final eight minutes.

“We just kind of went out there and played and let everything go and came back to the Kickapoo everyone knows,” Vokolek said.

Ozark limited Xavier signee Jared Ridder to 13 points, holding him without a made field goal until the fourth quarter. Ridder said the Tigers defended well.

“I was trying to get my team involved too. I didn’t have many open shots with (Ozark) guarding me so tight, so I was just trying to be a team player and I’m happy my teammates succeeded,” Ridder said.

Junior Parker Hanks led the Tigers with 11 points. Junior Quinn Nelson added 10 for a team that finished 19-9 and stands to return four of its five starters next season.

Kickapoo and Ozark have squared off for a district championship for three consecutive seasons. Kickapoo has prevailed in all three games. Additionally, the game was a rematch of an early season game on Dec. 16, which Kickapoo won 75-48.

Kickapoo will face the winner of Nixa and Republic, who play Friday at 6 p.m. at Nixa in a rematch of a 58-57 double overtime win for Republic on Valentine’s Day. Kickapoo’s players plan to see the rematch in person.

“We’re going to go watch them (Friday) and see who wins that, and get ready for who we play next,” Ridder said. “It’s going to be tough to advance, but we’ve just got to grind it out.”

While Big Ten football beckons Vokolek, he said he is committed to helping Kickapoo attempt to make a return to the Class 5 state championship game in Columbia.

“I’ve had the greatest time this year playing basketball,” Vokolek said.

Class 5 District 12 boys basketball championship

Kickapoo 52, Ozark 41

At Hammons Student Center

Ozark 12-6-8-15—41

Kickapoo 8-11-9-24—52

Individual scoring

Ozark—Parker Hanks 11, Quinn Nelson 10, Payton Nichols 8, Curt Gracey 5, Noah Suiter 5, Carter Burgess 2

Kickapoo—Cameron Davis 22, Jared Ridder 13, Travis Vokolek 13, Donyae McCaskill 4, Isaac Blakeslee 2.