Kickapoo swimmer takes medley state championship

Mission accomplished, Krystal Caylor.

The Kickapoo senior kept her goals modest when she swam at the Missouri State High School State Activities Association championships on Saturday in St. Peters. Then she won the gold medal in the 200-yard individual medley race.

The University of Indianapolis signee wanted nothing more than to be in the running when she signed her letter of intent to swim in college earlier in February.

“If I can just get top two at state, I will be fulfilled,” Caylor said on Feb. 2. “Getting a first at state would be amazing, and if that happens I will be so excited.”

Amazing and exciting it was. Caylor took the title in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:03.48.

Consider yourself fulfilled, champ.

Missouri State High School Activities Association Girls State Swimming and Diving Championship finals

At St. Peters Rec-Plex, St. Peters

State championship finals

200-yard medley relay

1. Rock Bridge 1:44.32

8. Kickapoo 1:51.96 (Allison Pool, Krystal Caylor, Kayla Herron, Mariah Alberty)

200-yard freestyle

1. Alyssa Lemon (Marquette) 1:50.87

200-yard individual medley

1. Krystal Caylor (Kickapoo) 2:03.48

50-yard freestyle

1. Anna Miller (St. Joseph’s) 22.89

2. Molly Moore (Summit Prep) 23.07

1-meter diving

1.Ashley Yarbrough (Marquette) 451.05

100-yard butterfly

1. Karisa Franz (Cor Jesu Academy) 54.44

100-yard freestyle

1. Anna Miller (St. Joseph’s) 50.36

2. Molly Moore (Summit Prep) 51.09

500-yard freestyle

1. Brittany Wen (Hickman) 4:57.65

200-yard freestyle relay

1. Lafayette Wildwood 1:37.06

7. Summit Prep 1:40.16 (Claire McCune, Eden Chiu-Pinheiro, Katie McCune, Molly Moore)

100-yard backstroke

1. Madison Brown (Parkway Central) 55.49

4. Krystal Caylor (Kickapoo) 57.14

100-yard breaststroke

1. Nichole Williams (Rock Bridge) 1:02.79

400-yard freestyle relay

1. Lafayette (Wildwood) 3:29.98 (Franceska Petrosino, Cate Behl, Delaney Thomas, Claire Vanbiljon)

8. Summit Prep 3:40.15 (Claire McCune, Eden Chiu-Pinheiro, Katie McCune, Molly Moore)