Kids of all ages welcome to Arlington's charity sports carnival

Abby Carlin remembers being 8 years old and in awe of the Arlington High School athletes. A small kid getting the chance to spend an afternoon playing sports with varsity standouts was unbelievable, she thought.

Carlin now is one of those varsity standouts and she has a hand in maintaining what has become a school tradition.

Arlington High School will host its annual Friends of Jaclyn Sports Carnival at 11 a.m. Sunday. The event allows children, from ages 2 and up, to participate in various sporting activities in a fair-like setting while being chaperoned and aided by Arlington athletes.

Carlin stars for the Admirals’ girls lacrosse and soccer teams, and she, along with baseball player Austin Zakow helped organize the event. The carnival includes a station for each sport, enabling the kids to try their hand at some aspects of each.

“I used to come to it as a kid and it was always a lot of fun,” said Zakow, a senior headed to Bowdoin College. “For baseball, we’ll have a radar gun and the kids can see how hard they throw. For lacrosse, we’ll let them shoot the ball. For track and field, there’ll be relay races.”

There will also be stations for golf, basketball, bowling, fencing, and more. Also in attendance will be the Arlington girls soccer team, which captured its first state championship last fall. (They will be available for photos and autographs, Carlin said.)

The carnival runs until 3 p.m. and the proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit charity that partners athletic teams with children battling pediatric brain tumors and other childhood cancers. The child is “adopted” as a member of the athletic department. Arlington is currently partnered with Angelo Mastandrea, a 7-year-old who has battled a brain tumor.

They are among several local schools that have participated and helped raise money for the organization.

Jaclyn Murphy, for whom the charity is named, is an Arlington High School and Marist College graduate. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 9 and has survived. The 22-year-old recently was named Arlington’s new junior varsity girls lacrosse coach, Carlin said.

In past years, Arlington has hosted the carnival in the spring in addition to its Friends of Jaclyn Day in April. But the council opted to move the event to the winter, figuring the athletes and local kids will have more free time now. The goal, Carlin said, is to draw more than 100 kids.

Funds will be raised through donations — $5 is the suggested sum — along with food and merchandise sales and a raffle.

Arlington’s director of athletics Michael Cring and assistant athletic director Colleen Napora will be on hand as supervisors. Carlin and Zakow are members of the school’s Student Athletic Council, whose responsibilities include prepping for events such as these.

“Planning for the event has been tough the last couple weeks, but it’s definitely worth it,” said Carlin, a senior who is committed to play lacrosse at George Washington University. “I think the little kids get a kick out of it because they have fun playing with older kids.”

