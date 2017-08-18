Owner of nation's longest winning streak, Kimberly (Wis.) faces tough test in opener

Whoever drew up the Valley Football Association schedule came up with a dandy of a matchup to start the season.

Kimberly (Wis.) invades Fond du Lac’s (Wis.) Fruth Field on Friday night with a 56-game winning streak in tow and one heck of a challenge in front of it.

The last time the two teams met, the Papermakers escaped with a 32-29 win in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal that went down to the final seconds. Now, just a mere nine months later, the teams are back at it.

Having to meet in the conference opener isn’t exactly the way either coach would have drawn it up, but both have embraced it.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Kimberly coach Steve Jones said. “The kids put a lot of time in this summer. The kids are anxious and excited to finally play a game.

“It’s got to be a good thing, right? We turn everything into a positive. Outstanding test for us. We’re going to see how good of a team we have. We’ll turn that into a positive and that will really leather us up early on.”

And then there’s that little matter of the streak. Although it has been 30 years, Fond du Lac was the team that ended the state’s previous longest streak of 48 games held by Manitowoc. The Cardinals are aware of that fact.

“The kids know about it. The community knows about it,” Gnewuch said. “To our kids, it happened so long ago. That really isn’t our focus. We want to go out and improve on what we do day-to-day and execute.”

