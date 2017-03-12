Kimberly, Hilbert fall in sectional title games

SHEBOYGAN – The Kimberly boys’ basketball team saw its dream of a trip to the state tournament end a few points short Saturday.

Arrowhead, seeking to make its first trip to state since 2010, held off the Papermakers 61-58 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game at Sheboygan North High School.

Arrowhead (21-5) will play Brookfield Central (24-2) in a state semifinal game Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Kimberly ends the season with a 21-5 record.

Will Chevalier and Danny Vanden Boom both scored 18 points for Kimberly, which was seeking its first trip to state since 2007.

The Papermakers led 40-32 with 14:26 remaining in the second half after a 3-pointer by Vanden Boom, but Arrowhead stormed back with multiple 3-pointers and the lead changed hands numerous times the rest of the game.

Arrowhead made nine 3-pointers in the game, including four by Ben Seefeld. The 6-foot-4 senior led the Warhawks with 20 points.

Arrowhead led 59-58 with 1:53 remaining and held Kimberly without a point the rest of the way.

Vanden Boom scored 14 of his points in the second half.

Arrowhead… …27 34 — 61 Kimberly… …28 30 — 58

Arrowhead: Cunningham 10, Matejic 9, Durand 7, Hamilton 13, Given 2, Seefeld 20. Totals 23 6-11 61. Three-pointers: Seefeld 4, Matejic 3, Durand 2. Fouls: 15.

Kimberly: Chevalier 18, Rosner 6, Vanden Boom 18, Johnson 1, DeValk 2, Thies 5, Nienhaus-Borchert 8. Totals 23 8-14 58. Three-pointers: Vanden Boom 2, Thies, Rosner. Fouls: 15.

DIVISION 5

Barneveld 62, Hilbert 42

At Watertown, Barneveld earned a second consecutive trip to the state tournament with the victory over the Wolves.

Hilbert, which was seeking its first trip to state since 2004, finished the season with a 25-2 record.

Barneveld led 29-25 at halftime and built its lead to 44-32 with 9:43 remaining in the second half, then coasted home with the victory.

Matthew Myers and Malcolm Reed each scored 13 points for Barneveld (24-3).

WIAA State Tournament

At Kohl Center, Madison

Division 1

Friday’s semifinals

6:35 p.m. – Stevens Point (22-4) vs. Madison Memorial (23-3), followed by Arrowhead (21-5) vs. Brookfield Central (24-2)

Division 2

Friday’s semifinals

1:35 p.m. – La Crosse Central (24-2) vs. Waunakee (24-2), followed by Cedarburg (24-2) vs. Milwaukee Washington (22-4)

Division 3

Thursday’s semifinals

1:35 p.m. – Prescott (23-3) vs. Lake Mills (24-2), followed by Xavier (26-0) vs. Ripon (26-0)

Division 4

Thursday’s semifinals

6:45 p.m. – Cameron (23-3) vs. Darlington (26-0), followed by Roncalli (13-13) vs. Destiny (23-1)

Division 5

Friday’s semifinals

9:05 a.m. – McDonell Central (24-3) vs. Shullsburg (25-2), followed by Columbus Catholic (25-2) vs. Barneveld (24-3)