Kimberly, Oshkosh North a great matchup

Two highly-ranked and undefeated Division 1 teams. Two rosters full of exceptional athletes. Two rabid communities ready to see their respective boys’ basketball teams tangle in a game that will garner massive statewide interest.

That’s what’s in store at Kimberly High School tonight as top-ranked Oshkosh North battles the second-ranked Papermakers at Jack Wippich Court at 7:15 p.m.

Oshkosh North (14-0, 10-0 Fox Valley Association) leads the conference by a half-game over Kimberly (13-0, 9-0) and has four players averaging double-digits in scoring: Tyrese Haliburton (17.0 points per game), Quincy Anderson (13.6), Shane Wissink (13.1) and Philip Flory (12.6). The Spartans, under veteran coach Frank Schade, also employ a harassing 1-3-1 defense that has been the program’s trademark for a number of years.

Kimberly is paced by UW-Green Bay recruit Will Chevalier (19.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds per game) and Danny Vanden Boom (16.8 ppg), with Alec Rosner (11.2) also averaging in double-digit scoring. Kimberly, coached by Lucky Wurtz, is coming off an impressive 66-23 victory over Appleton West on Friday.

Neenah boys’ basketball coach Lee Rabas helps us break down the game:

THE MATCHUP

“Obviously when (Oshkosh North) plays their 1-3-1, that’s where the chess match will be. They’re very long and athletic. Kimberly can shoot the basketball and they have long and tall guys that can pass over the top of (the 1-3-1) and they have guys that can shoot it. It’s going to come down to whether Kimberly is able to get good shots against it, and if they make them, will North stay in it?

“The challenge for Kimberly will be to take care of the ball and not turn it over because North feeds off the live ball turnovers and they like to get the offense going the other way. The challenge is can our length and our zone do a good enough job of disrupting Kimberly and keeping them from getting easy looks and those types of things? You saw what (Kimberly) was capable of doing against the zone (against Appleton West).

“Kimberly can come at you with multiple big guys that they can bring in. It’s a huge advantage when you have taller guys that you can look over the top of the pressure that Oshkosh North brings. And the other key there is Vanden Boom. He is such a grounded kid and very good with the basketball. He’s skilled and can shoot it and he’s a good passer. He’s a problem for Oshkosh North. And, conversely, for Kimberly, how do they match up? How are they going to contest with Flory and Haliburton and that athleticism and then with Wissink out on the top? Then there’s (Matt) Hickey. He’s not very tall (6-foot-1), but he plays way bigger than that and he is an effective rebounder. And Quincy Anderson is very quick and good with the basketball. He poses match-up issues as well.”

FVA ON DISPLAY

“Both of those schools have really quality, Division I caliber players, and also players that are Division II and Division III caliber players. Very talented and very well coached. Up and down our league, you have to bring your ‘A’ game every night. And certain teams match up better with other teams. We don’t match up well with Oshkosh North. We struggle with the things that they do. Against other schools, we match up better with them. Our league is just very good from top to bottom and you have to be ready to play every night. This game will be an excellent game for fans to go with, because they’re both very talented and they both play in different ways. So the chess match of who will be able to impose their will will be very entertaining.”

PROBABLE STARTERS

NO. 1 OSHKOSH NORTH (14-0 overall, 10-0 Fox Valley Association)

G: Shane Wissink, Sr., 5-11 (13.1 ppg)

G: Quincy Anderson, Jr., 6-2 (13.6 ppg)

G: Tyrese Haliburton, Jr., 6-5 (17.0 ppg)

G: Philip Flory, Sr., 6-5 (12.6 ppg)

F: Matt Hickey, So., 6-1 (5.9 ppg)

NO. 2 KIMBERLY (13-0, 9-0)

G: Alec Rosner, Jr., 6-2 (11.2 ppg, 3.3 apg)

G: Danny Vanden Boom, Sr., 6-5 (16.8 ppg, 3.4 apg)

G: Drew Johnson, Sr., 5-10 (3.9 ppg, 2.0 apg)

G/F: Levi Nienhaus-Borchert, So., 6-4 (6.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg)

F: Will Chevalier, Sr., 6-8 (19.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg)